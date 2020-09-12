Parkland, Florida’s Kenan Kocoglu Kocoglu to Swim for NJIT

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kenan Kocoglu, who graduated this spring from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is headed to New Jersey Institute of Technology in the class of 2024. He was a teammate of Nicholas Dworet who was murdered in the Parkland school shooting in 2018. Kocoglu swam for his high school team and for TS Aquatics.

Kocoglu specializes mainly in breaststroke and freestyle. He placed 5th in the 200 free (1:45.15) and 5th in the 100 breast (1:00.54) at the FHSAA Class 4A Region 4 Championships and qualified for the Florida 4A State Meet in the breaststroke. There, he placed 23rd in prelims with 1:00.81. His best 100/200 free and 100 breast times came from Regionals.

Kocoglu competed in the 200 free and 50/100/200 breast at 2020 Plantation Sectionals. He finaled in the 200 breast (29th) and earned a PB in prelims. He had a strong showing at last summer’s Florida Gulf Coast Senior Long Course Championships, notching best times in the LCM 100/200 free, 50/100 breast, and 200 IM. He came in 11th in the 50 breast, the 100 breast, and the 200 breast.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:13.10

100 breast – 1:00.54

50 free – 22.70

100 free – 49.46

200 free – 1:45.15

500 free – 4:53.20

NJIT finished 5th at the 2020 CCSA Championships. The Highlanders had a strong showing in breaststroke, where they were led by junior Nicholas Lyons, an A-finalist in both the 100 and 200 distances, and a group of freshmen: Matthew Bevan, David Carrasaquillo, and Ricky Vasconcellos.

