Paralympic Champion Anastasia Pagonis Previews Para Worlds in Madeira

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with the S11 Paralympic gold medalist from Tokyo in the 400 free, Anastasia Pagonis. The 18-year-old Paralympian is in the midst of her preparation for the para world championships in Madeira, Portugal, which start on June 12. Pagonis discusses her Paralympic experience, coming down from that and deciding what she wanted her relationship with swimming to look like heading into Paris, and why she ultimately chose to compete in this year’s para worlds.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.