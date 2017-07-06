Paolo Barelli’s 2nd ‘Newsletter’: Athletes, Coaches, & FINA Governance

In his latest ‘newsletter’ detailing ways in which he would reform FINA if elected President of the organization at the Congress on July 22nd in Budapest, Paolo Barelli addresses an issue at the forefront of swimming news: athlete and coach inclusion and participation in governance.

Early Tuesday morning, Hungarian Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu announced the creation of a union of professional swimmers. GAPS–the Global Association of Professional Swimmers–is comprised of 30 professional swimmers from around the world, including Hosszu. Olympians all, the fledgling union boasts an impressive roster that could grow exponential at the conclusion of this month’s World Championships in Budapest. Hosszu, who has been highly critical of FINA since the new World Cup rules were announced in May, said in an open letter “It’s not an exaggeration to say that FINA is in chaos.”

Hosszu continued, saying “There is the lack of transparency in the financials, the constantly changing rules, and leaders with no vision. At first it may seem a bit scary, but this is the time for us, the swimmers, to do something about the future of our sport.” Please note that Hosszu has endorsed neither Paolo Barelli nor his opponent, incumbent FINA President Julio Maglione, for the upcoming election. However, there is common sentiment between Hosszu’s mission to reform swimming through GAPS and Barelli’s manifesto and most-recent ‘newsletter.’

In the newsletter below, Barelli, without mentioning Hosszu or GAPS, speaks on the necessity of athlete and coach participation in the governance of aquatic sports.

Important points from the newsletter include:

Creation of three new positions on the FINA Bureau, allowing for one male athlete, one female athlete, and one coach. The new members would be elected following a process that allows for “maximum participation” and “following similar electoral procedures adopted by the International Olympic Committee when appointing the Athletes’ Commission.“

Increase prize money for athletes at the World Championships.

Extend prize monies to coaches of successful athletes: “The share of the Prize Money for the Coaches will be commensurate to that for the Athletes and would be payable following pre-established criteria.”

The newsletter can be read in its entirety below. Emphasis are Barelli’s.

Newsletter No 2 – Athletes and Coaches within the FINA Governance

5th July 2017

My Manifesto published on 27 June in support of my candidature to the FINA Presidency stated: ‘We must recognise that, were it not for the top Athletes, the outstanding success achieved would not have been possible. Success is accomplished by attracting viewers to the media and through spectators at FINA events being assured of watching great Athletes giving great performances’.

In my Newsletter No 1 I mentioned that “to further promote and guarantee the level aquatic disciplines have reached, we must continue to reinforce the necessary support to the Federations, the athletes and the coaches”, which are the three key pillars of our aquatic disciplines.

In my opinion, it is now time to speed up the modernisation process within the ambit of our aquatic disciplines. This must also provide for further and deeper responsible inclusion of two categories which represent the success achieved by our sports: the Athletes and the Coaches.

I participated at two Olympic Games and I was a medalist at the World Championships. I therefore value very strongly the importance that both Athletes and Coaches have within our aquatic family.

I also feel that the Athletes and Coaches should take a more official role in order to positively contribute to the decision making process: this precious effort must certainly be recognised as “added value” and cannot therefore be side-lined when decisions need to be taken.