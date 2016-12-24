O’Shea Selected as Southern California Swimming Executive Director

Kim Holmes O’Shea has been selected by Southern California Swimming’s Executive Committee to serve as their next Executive Director. O’Shea’s appointment has been confirmed on SCS’s website via a post on Friday afternoon. She’ll be officially starting on January 1st, 2017.

Holmes O’Shea has been involved with the swimming community through her time as a swimmer and coach. Additionally, she spent some time working for USA Swimming. As a swimmer, she was a captain of Indiana University. As a coach, she worked at Bloomington Swim Club, Carmel Swim Club, and the University of Tennessee. In her work with USA Swimming, O’Shea served as a Western Zone Sport Development Consultant for 7 years, and was also a Make A Splash Program Manager for 4 years. Her additional experience includes 2 and a half years as the Executive Secretary of Colorado Swimming.

When she begins her tenure as Executive Director, O’Shea will be replacing Mary Jo Swalley, who is retiring after serving as SCS Executive Direcotr for 32 years. Swalley has been involved in the swimming community for decades, and was once a candidate for President of USA Swimming.