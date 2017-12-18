Open Water Planet: Triton Southern Cross 5k Champs (Video Interview)

Video is courtesy of Open Water Planet and the Triton Series.

Open Water Planet just concluded the second leg of their Triton Series races, Southern Cross, in Ft. Meyers, FL. They offered 3 different races over the course of the 2-day event: 5k, 2.5k and a 1 mile dash. At the conclusion of the 5k, they caught up with their Male and Female overall champions, Julian Newman and Mallory Schleicher. See what each had to say of their victories below.

About Open Water Planet

Open Water Planet (OWP) was created to provide the open water sports community a place to call their own. We are spread all over the world but we are alike in so many ways. We work hard, we play hard. There is always an excuse to travel and the thrills are all the reward we need. Our pools have no walls and the lanes are ever-changing. OWP spreads it’s core message of never fearing the unknown through the company’s series of open water events, clinics, swim travel, training programs and custom gear. All specifically aimed at helping those passionate about the water to get where they want to go.

Swimming news release is courtesy of Open Water Planet, a SwimSwam partner.