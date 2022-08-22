Olympic Swimming Medalist Kieran Smith Explains Why He Turned Pro

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Olympic medalist, World Champion, and Speedo Athlete Kieran Smith explains why he officially turned pro. He also shares that he’s eyeing another Team USA relay. Kieran’s got the 4×200 free relay dialed-in. He anchored Team USA’s World Championship gold performance, dropping a 1:44.3 split. Kieran would like to develop a top-4 U.S. 100m free time to get on the 4×100 U.S. Olympic relay at 2024 Games in Paris. He has a little under two years to get there. His PB was 49.1 back in 2019. At U.S. International Team Trials he shaved that down to a 48.5. He’s within range. While he’s not taking his eyes off the 400m free, he’ll be older, stronger, and ideally faster by the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Indianapolis. Kieran played the prediction game in this podcast, and he thinks he’ll need to be 47+ to be top-4 at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 100m free.

Kieran has enjoyed the recent media about Bob Bowman’s Arizona Pro Training Group. When asked if they topped Florida’s Pro Group, Kieran answered in a round about way stating that a dual meet should hosted. Someone needs to make that happen. ISL feels like a fading dream. A pro duel meet between these two powerhouses would be entertaining.

