Olympic Star Ryan Lochte Returns: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Ryan Lochte, 12-time Olympic medalist, was back in action at 33 years old at the U.S. Open. His performance was ok. He’s just getting back into the pain. We’ll call this his grace period. His 100m back was 55.16, and in 200 IM he turned in a 1:59.24. Rumors circulated that Lochte had not been doing that much training, which he confirmed. He said he’s only been in the pool once or twice per week.

Well into his 30s, can Lochte make a serious run at the elite level this quad? I think so. After his Rio appearance and after the birth of his son, Caiden, Lochte says he has a new fire burning. Based on the reaction at the U.S. Open, he has a lot of fan support as well.

What do you think? If Lochte can make his mark, what events offer the best window of opportunity and what times does he need to put on the board?

