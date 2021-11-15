Olympic Silver Medalist Rachele Bruni Leaves Italy To Train In Brazil

Rio 2016 10km Silver medalist Rachele Bruni has decided to no longer train under Italian open-water national coach Fabrizio Antonelli in her native Italy and is moving to train in Brazil under Kiko Klaser at Grêmio Náutico União in Porto Alegre.

Bruni has won nine European championships, three world championship medals, and won the 2016 FINA Open Water World Cup during her open water career. Her career highlight also came in 2016 when she won her silver medal at the Rio Olympics in the 10km. Bruni had a disappointing Tokyo campaign, finishing in 14th. It was this performance that caused Bruni to begin the search for a new place to train ahead of the World Championships next year in Fukuoka.

Klaser also coaches Viviane Jungblut, the Brazilian national record holder in the 400m, 800m, and 1500m pool events. Jungblut is a rising star in open-water swimming as well, having earned a bronze at the Pan-American games in 2019 in the 10km. Jungblut also represented Brazil at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the pool, finishing 20th in the 1500m and 24th in the 800m. Bruni’s experience will certainly help build Jungblut, and Jungblut will help to push Bruni.

Brazil is quickly becoming a power in open water swimming. Along with the dominating Gold medal performance of Ana Marcela Cunha in the 10km, they have also attracted Spanish open water Olympian Alberto Martinez (18th in the 10km at Tokyo) to train in Brazil this year (under Fernando Possenti). Cunha won the 10km at Tokyo, finishing 2:39 ahead of Bruni.This may have had an impact on Bruni’s decision to make the move to Brazil.