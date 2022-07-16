Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Olympic Silver Medalist Emma Weyant Enters Transfer Portal

Comments: 53

2020 Tokyo Olympian Emma Weyant has entered the transfer portal. She swam her freshman year with the University of Virginia, and has three more years of eligibility left.

NOTE: A swimmer being in the transfer portal does not mean that they HAVE to transfer to another school, it only means that they have opened up communication with different schools and coaches.

At NCAAs this year, Weyant finished second in the 500 free, fourth in the 400 IM, and 20th in the 1650 free, scoring 32 individual points to help Virginia win their second consecutive national title. She also anchored UVA’s second-place 800 free relay in a time of 1:44.80. She set best times in the 500 free and 400 IM, and had a huge nearly three-second drop in the 500 free this year with her best time going from 4:38.39 to 4:34.99 in the span of a season.

Weyant was originally slated to compete for Virginia in the 2020-21 season, but chose to stay at home and train with her club team, the Sarasota Sharks in Florida, due to the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although Weyant is a multi-point scorer for the Cavaliers, her strength lies mainly in long course. This is evident through her performances at recent international meets, where she took silver in the 400 IM at the 2020 Olympics and bronze in the same event at the 2022 World Championships. At NCAAs this year, she still scored the sixth-most points on her team, which is stacked with short course talent.

UVA Top Individual  Scorers, 2022 NCAA Championships:

  1. Kate Douglass/Alex Walsh — 60 points
  3. Gretchen Walsh — 54 points
  4. Ella Nelson — 42 points
  5. Reilly Tiltmann — 37 points
  6. Emma Weyant — 32 points
  7. Alexis Wenger — 23 points
  8. Maddie Donohoe/Anna Keating — 15 points
  10. Abby Harter — 12 points

Despite being stronger in long course, Weyant’s loss (if she were to make the decision to transfer) would hurt the Cavaliers tremendously. She’s one of the team’s top mid-distance freestylers and is the highest-ranked 500 freestyler in the entire NCAA that will be returning to compete in the 2022-23 season. This is significant, considering that mid-distance and distance freestyle is the discipline that UVA scored the least in at NCAAs last year. In addition, she also was a contributor to UVA’s incredible depth in the 400 IM alongside Ella Nelson and Alex Walsh.

UVA Scoring Distribution, 2022 NCAAs (Individual Events Only):

  • Sprint Free: 60 points
  • Mid-Distance/Distance Free: 41 points
  • Backstroke: 45 points
  • Breaststroke: 72.5 points
  • Butterfly: 49 points
  • IM: 88 points

Weyant’s entrance in the transfer portal comes after the May 1 deadline for all fall and winter sports. She told SwimSwam that she is not exactly sure what her plans are going to be, but that she looks to compete this fall.

53
