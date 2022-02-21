Olympic Gold Medalist Tom Shields & Wife Gianna Are Expecting Their First Child

Olympic gold medalist Tom Shields and his wife Gianna are expecting a boy, the couple announced on Instagram this weekend. The anticipated due date is August 2022.

Shields was a member of the US Olympic Teams in both 2016 and 2021. Both years, he swam a prelims leg of the 400 medley relay that would go on to win gold medals in finals.

Shields has also become one of the top contributors to the International Swimming League and the LA Current. He was the team’s top scorer in MVP points last season and the 10th-best scorer in the league.

He has parlayed that success into a front-running position as a member of the Athletes’ Alliance Board of Directors, an athletes’ association funded by the ISL’s founder Konstantin Grigorishin, and the USA Swimming Atheltes’ Executive Committee.

As an undergrad at Cal, Shields was one of the most successful swimmers in NCAA history. He was a 7-time NCAA Champion for the Golden Bears.

In high school he broke the National High School Record in the 200 yard free in 1:33.83.

Shields is also an 11-time USA Swimming National Team member and was a captain of the American team at the 2021 FINA World Championships.

His wife Gianna, formerly Tinetti, also attended Cal, where she was a member of the track & field team as a freshman. A three-sport all-league athlete in track & field, golf, and basketball in high school, she served as the head manager of the Cal’s women’s basketball team from 2011 through 2014, and later interned with the athletics department.

Besides being her husband Tom’s business manager, Tinetti also served as the official Team Manager for USA Swimming athletes at the 2017 FINA World Cup Series. She also currently works as a 1st grade teacher in the San Francisco Unified School District and as a lecturer at San Fransisco State University.

The two met in a Slavic history and language class at Cal. They were engaged in spring 2014 and got married later that year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Shields (@beefytshields)