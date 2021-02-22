Olympic Champion Cullen Jones Announces Speedo Pool Together

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Olympic Champion and 4-time Olympic medalist Cullen Jones is the new Philanthropic Sales Manager for Speedo USA, his longtime partner. Cullen’s mission is very focused. Under the title and message SPEEDO POOL TOGETHER, Speedo USA and Cullen are helping to get swimmers and swim teams back in the water safely during this challenging period in swimming history.

HOW IT WORKS: This March is the month that Speedo invites you to receive 25% off everything on their website.

ON MARCH 1ST VISIT: speedousa.com/speedo-pool- together

On that webpage select where you would like the donation from Speedo to go. You can select a Swim Team or The Boys and Girls Club of America. The choice is yours! Shop your gear with the 25% discount automatically applied at checkout–and no promo code is required!

At the end of the promotion, March 31st, Speedo will donate 10% of all sales to the selected swim teams or The Boys and Girls Club of America. Pool Together with Speedo USA. There’s never been a better time to support swimming.

Why Boys & Girls Club?

For over 150 years the Boys & Girls Club of America has been a stronghold of youth development. They have become a partner with Speedo as both organizations share similar values and attitudes geared towards hard work, inclusion, positivity, resilience and self-improvement. A donation to the Boys & Girls Club will go to help children who need it most.

Isn’t this just another sale to get people to shop?

Speedo has always looked at how to support the local swim teams in unique ways, and giving directly back to the swim teams who need it most is what triggered them to start this activation. Last September, Speedo was able to launch a similar fundraiser and was able to give back close to $20k to swim teams/team dealers.

As you know, the recent pandemic has not been good for competitive swimming. Pools are shut down, competitions are postponed leaving a lot of us feeling like fish out of water. But fortunately, we’re competitors, and our goal is to win—and that’s exactly what the Speedo USA “POOL TOGETHER’ fundraiser is all about. The more we shop, the more we can help get our sport back up and running.

Aside from the 25% and 10% give back, are there more incentives for swimmers and swim teams to participate in this fundraiser?

Yes, the sponsored team with the most donations will be photographed by a local photographer showcasing their favorite Speedo products purchased during the fundraiser.

This will culminate in a digital event wherein the winning team will be featured on-site and will be awarded a 24 hour takeover of Speedo’s social channels, plus there will be a prize box with sweet swag.

