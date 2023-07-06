SPEEDO FAST WATER MEET

July 1st & July 2nd

Amsterdam, Netherlands

SCM (25m)

Results

The 2023 Speedo Fast Water Meet took place last weekend where a non-traditional national record bit the dust.

The club team of Dolfijn Amsterdam broke the Dutch national record in the men’s 10x100m freestyle event.

The squad of Thom de Boer, Bart Sommeling, Jens Krijgsman, Nino Sieling, Roelof Stoetzer, Tim Hoogerwerf, Joep Hoogerwerf, Emiel van Oord, Jesse van der A and Tom Lommers combined to clock a final time of 8:13.66.

The quartet averaged 49.3 on the set of 100s, with individual results as follows:

Thom de Boer 46.98

Bart Sommeling 49.28

Jens Krijgsman 48.64

Nino Sieling 50.64

Roelof Stoetzer 51.29

Tim Hoogerwerf 47.94

Joep Hoogerwerf 48.66

Emiel van Oord 50.91

Jesse van der A 49.60

Tom Lommers 49.63

The women’s 5x50m freestyle relay also did some damage, registering a new national record of its own. The squad of Valerie van Roon, Femke Hoppenbrouwer, Silke Huisman, Kinge Zandringa and Amber Celie scored the victory in 2:04.70.

Additional Notes