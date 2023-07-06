SPEEDO FAST WATER MEET
- July 1st & July 2nd
- Amsterdam, Netherlands
- SCM (25m)
- Results
The 2023 Speedo Fast Water Meet took place last weekend where a non-traditional national record bit the dust.
The club team of Dolfijn Amsterdam broke the Dutch national record in the men’s 10x100m freestyle event.
The squad of Thom de Boer, Bart Sommeling, Jens Krijgsman, Nino Sieling, Roelof Stoetzer, Tim Hoogerwerf, Joep Hoogerwerf, Emiel van Oord, Jesse van der A and Tom Lommers combined to clock a final time of 8:13.66.
The quartet averaged 49.3 on the set of 100s, with individual results as follows:
- Thom de Boer 46.98
- Bart Sommeling 49.28
- Jens Krijgsman 48.64
- Nino Sieling 50.64
- Roelof Stoetzer 51.29
- Tim Hoogerwerf 47.94
- Joep Hoogerwerf 48.66
- Emiel van Oord 50.91
- Jesse van der A 49.60
- Tom Lommers 49.63
The women’s 5x50m freestyle relay also did some damage, registering a new national record of its own. The squad of Valerie van Roon, Femke Hoppenbrouwer, Silke Huisman, Kinge Zandringa and Amber Celie scored the victory in 2:04.70.
Additional Notes
- Olympic finalist de Boer clocked a time of 21.09 to take the men’s 50m freestyle after having notched an effort of 21.02 in the heats. He also claimed the victory in the 100m free, hitting 46.98 for the 5th-fastest time of his career.
- The women’s 50m free saw Valerie van Roon get it done for gold in 24.23. She owns a lifetime best of 23.94 in this event from the 2022 edition of this competition.
- Bram Loots made some noise while competing in the men’s 1500m freestyle event. The teen opened his race with an 800m split of 8:10.84. That not only beat his own individual 800m free silver medal-worthy time of 8:13.90 but it also established a new Dutch Junior Record in the distance.