Olympian Katie Meili Named 2017 Swim-A-Thon Contest Ambassador

The USA Swimming Foundation is excited to announce Olympian Katie Meili as the 2017 Swim-a-Thon Contest Ambassador. Meili participated in her first Olympics in 2016, winning gold in the 400-meter medley relay and bronze in the 100m breaststroke.

Launched in 2013, the USA Swimming Foundation’s national Swim-a-Thon contest was designed to create unparalleled excitement and new levels of Swim-a-Thon athlete participation, allowing teams across the country to compete against each other to win valuable prize packages.

As the USA Swimming Foundation’s 2017 Swim-a-Thon Contest Ambassador, Meili will make a personal club visit in 2018 to this years’ Grand Prize contest winner. In addition to Meili’s visit, the lucky club will receive a year’s worth of SwimOffice licensing fees from the USA Swimming Foundation’s official online fundraising partner, TeamUnify and a host of other valuable prizes.

Winner of the 2016 national Swim-a-Thon contest, Seward Tsunami Swim Club will receive a visit from Olympic gold medalist and USA Swimming Foundation Ambassador, Jessica Hardy. Two-time Grand Prize contest winner Rose Bowl Aquatics won visit’s from Olympian’s Elizabeth Beisel and Conor Dwyer for the 2015 and 2014 contests.

Teams hosting a USA Swimming Foundation Swim-a-Thon in 2016 raised an astounding $7.4 million to help offset the cost of training equipment, pool time, coach education and salaries, team travel, video equipment, starting blocks, and much more.

As a result of the extraordinary fundraising efforts from more than 550 teams, the USA Swimming Foundation received $372,000 in contributions, garnered from 5% of the Swim-a-Thon gross proceeds collected in 2016. These funds provide participating athletes with incentive awards and participation prizes such as bag tags, swim caps, water bottles, hoodies, towels, duffle bags and backpacks. USA Swimming member clubs benefit directly with funding provided for Regional Coaches Clinics, Women’s Leadership Conferences, and the National Age Group Summit. Thanks to these contributions and to the generosity of our donors, the USA Swimming Foundation has provided millions of dollars in grant awards to Make a Splash Local Partners to bring the lifesaving gift of free or low-cost swim lessons to children across the country, and to provide direct support to our National Team athletes.

For more information about the Swim-a-Thon contest please visit www.usaswimmingfoundation/SAT.

ABOUT SWIM-A-THON™

Swim-a-Thon is the only pledge-based pool swim fundraiser recognized by the USA Swimming Foundation. A registered trademark of the USA Swimming Foundation, Swim-a-Thons have generated more than $50.8 million for swim clubs and swim programs across the country in the last ten years. In order to host a pledge-based swim fundraiser, participating teams agree to sign a contract with the USA Swimming Foundation. Teams agree to make a contribution to the USA Swimming Foundation of 5% or more of the gross revenue from their Swim-a-Thon fundraising event. The contribution that is paid to the USA Swimming Foundation supports its mission to save lives and build champions—in the pool and in life. To learn more about the USA Swimming Foundation’s Swim-a-Thon fundraising program, please visitwww.usaswimmingfoundation.org/SAT

ABOUT THE USA SWIMMING FOUNDATION

The USA Swimming Foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming. Established in 2004, the Foundation works to strengthen the sport by saving lives and building champions—in the pool and in life. Whether we’re equipping our children with learn-to-swim skills through our Make a Splash initiative, or providing financial support to our heroes on the U.S. National Team, the USA Swimming Foundation aims to provide the wonderful experience of swimming to kids at all levels across the country. Please visitusaswimmingfoundation.org for more information.

News courtesy of USA Swimming.