Olympian Emma Mckeon Australia Me Lgi Wildfire Par Hui Bhawuk

Jaisa Ki Aapko Pata Hai Ki Is Samay Australia Mei Lagi Bushfires Se Kaafi Nuksaan Pahoch Raha Hai Waha Ke Animals Aur Environment Par. Is Mahol Ko Dekhte Huye Ek Olympian Swimmer Saamne Aakar Apne Hometown Ki Help Karne Ke Liye Logo Se Kah Rhe Hai.
25 Years Old Ki Olympian Medalist Emma Mckeon Ne Instagram Par Ek Emotional Statement Publish Kiya Jisme Unhone Wildfires Se Unke Nation Mei Wildlife Aur Waha Ke Logo Ko Ho Rahe Damages Ke Bare Mei Baat Ki Hai.
“Yah Samajhna Bahot Hard Ki Is Samay In Fires Se Puri Country Mei Kis Level Par Devastation Aur Suffering Ho Rahi Hai,” Mckeon Ne Apni Post Is Baat Se Start Ki.
“Mai Bahot Hi Grateful Hu In Volunteers Aur Firies Ka Jo Relentless Work Aur Sacrifice Karke Na Jaane Kitne Animals, Logo Aur Unke Gharo Ko Jalne Se Bacha Rahe Hai.”
“Last Week Mei Conjola Lake Se Niche Jaane Se, Aap Feel Kar Sakte Hai Ki Community Kis Tarah Ek Dusre Ko Support Karne Ke Liye Ek Saath Aa Rahi Hai. Australia Mei Har Koi Ek As A Country Saath Aa Sakta Hai Aur Un Logo Ki Help Ke Liye Donate Kar Sakta Hai Jinhone Is Aag Mei Apna Sab Kuch Kho Diya Aur Un Firefighters Ko Bhi Jo Logo Ki Jaan Bachane Ke Liye Roz Khud Ki Life Danger Mei Daal Rahe Hai.”
“Itna Dur Rahte Huye Humlog Bhi Helpless Feel Karte Hai Par Jinlogo Ne Apna Bahot Kuch Kho Diya Hai Isme Unke Liye Donate Kar Ke Unki Help Kar Sakte Hai. Sadly, Hamara Hometown Lake Cpnjola Kaafi Buri Tarah Se Affect Hua Hai,Par Hum Extremely Lucky Hai Ki Hum Jaha Hai Waha Safe Hai.But Hamara Heart Aur Duwaye Apne Hometown Aur Un Logo Ke Saath Hai Jinhone Bahot Kuch Kho Diya Hai.
Mckeon’s Ki Post Ke Niche Yah Suggestions Bhi Diya Gaya Tha Ki Kis Tarah Ye Donations Red Cross Or Volunteer Firefighters Ke Liye Contribute Karenge.
View this post on Instagram
It is so hard to truly understand the level of devastation and suffering happening right now across the country from these fires. I am so grateful to the relentless work and sacrifice from the firies, most of who are volunteers, saving thousands of people’s homes and lives, and still continuing. From being down at Lake Conjola over the last week, you can feel the way the community has come together to support eachother. Everyone across Australia can come together as a country and support from afar aswell by donating to those who have sadly lost their homes and everything in them, and to the fire fighters and volunteers who are risking their lives daily. We can often feel helpless from far away but we can do the best we can by donating to those who have lost so much. Sadly our home town in Lake Conjola was hit very badly, and we were extremely lucky to be safe where we were. But our heart goes to the victims who lost so much, and to the place many call home. To help the victims from Lake Conjola’s recent bush fires of New Years follow the link in my bio 🔗 Some other suggestions are: *Australian Red Cross Disaster Recovery and Relief (just google it) You can also support our brave volunteer fire fighters: *NSW RFS Donations Page Those still in the areas, please be safe, we are thinking of you, and to those fighting these devastating fires, THANKYOU, SO SO MUCH🙏🏽
Yah Fire September Ke Month Mei Lagi Thi Aur ABC Ke According Yah Expect Kiya Jaa Raha Ki Ye Kuch Aur Months Ke Liye Rahengi Kyu Ki Hot Weather Abhi Aur Rahega.
AP Ke Report Ke According, Yah Smoke Itna Dangerous Hai Ki Nation’s Capital, Canberra, Air Quality Ke Index Mei Worst Ranked Hai Currently. AP Ke According, 17 Log Ki Jaan Jaa Chuki Hai Is Fire Ki Wajah Se.
Sirf Akele South Wales Mei Hi 175 Se Bhi Jyada Homes Is Fire Ki Wajah Se Destroy Ho Chuke Hai , 400 Se Bhi Jyada Homes Jal Chuke Hai.
Indian Swimming Or International Swimming Ke News Janne Ke Liye Facebook Par SwimSwam Hindi Ko Like Karna Na Bhule:- SwimSwamHindi
Leave a Reply