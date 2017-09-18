Olivia Smoliga Breaks Down Georgia’s Pro Crew: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

SwimSwam caught up with 2016 Olympic champion Olivia Smoliga at the 2017 ASCA World Clinic where she was headlining the FINIS booth, signing autographs, talking to coaches. She even worked in a full FINIS photo shoot at the hotel.

Smoliga will remain in Athens, Georgia training under Coach Jack Bauerle for her professional career. She feels a strong sense of loyalty to Bauerle and the Georgia Bulldogs family for getting her to the world-class stage, and she loves the Athen’s pro culture.  According to Smoliga, their pro crew will big and impressive:  Melanie Margalis, Hali Flickinger, Chase Kalisz, Nick Fink, Matias Koski, Pace Clark and Taylor Dale.

QUESTION: Is the Georgia Pro Crew the best in the country?  Bauerle put six pros on 2017 U.S. World Championship Team, and most of them are relatively new talent, rising talent.  What do you think?

6 Comments on "Olivia Smoliga Breaks Down Georgia's Pro Crew: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com"

Sort by:   newest | oldest
Nswim

These are great. Just a quick bit of news for Swimswam, New England Swimming just passed a ban on tech-suits for 10& unders

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
45 minutes 1 second ago
JohnJ

The women will not be close to where they were the past few years at the college level.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
40 minutes 21 seconds ago
Hswimmer

Awesome! In other news, Schmitt is coming back for 2020! Check out Phelps ig.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
20 minutes 21 seconds ago
Braden Keith

We asked Bowman, he said that it’s “hard to say” one way or the other, and that she’s not in the testing pool nor training seriously.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
15 minutes 2 seconds ago
Hswimmer

Why would he post it then… annoying :/

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
4 minutes 37 seconds ago
stanford fan

i think people misread it. he phrased it like ”is it true??” therefore, he wasn’t confirming it

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
19 seconds ago
