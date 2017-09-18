Olivia Smoliga Breaks Down Georgia’s Pro Crew: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

SwimSwam caught up with 2016 Olympic champion Olivia Smoliga at the 2017 ASCA World Clinic where she was headlining the FINIS booth, signing autographs, talking to coaches. She even worked in a full FINIS photo shoot at the hotel.

Smoliga will remain in Athens, Georgia training under Coach Jack Bauerle for her professional career. She feels a strong sense of loyalty to Bauerle and the Georgia Bulldogs family for getting her to the world-class stage, and she loves the Athen’s pro culture. According to Smoliga, their pro crew will big and impressive: Melanie Margalis, Hali Flickinger, Chase Kalisz, Nick Fink, Matias Koski, Pace Clark and Taylor Dale.

QUESTION: Is the Georgia Pro Crew the best in the country? Bauerle put six pros on 2017 U.S. World Championship Team, and most of them are relatively new talent, rising talent. What do you think?

