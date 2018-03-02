Ohio High School Swimmer Dies After Heart Stops While Swimming

Mayfield high school junior swimmer Steven “Stevie” Grieshammer died last week, just days after competing at his district swimming championships.

According to a public Facebook post by his aunt, he was at swim practice at his high school and “he never came up from under the water.” She says that his heart stopped, and at the time of posting she didn’t know how long he was under the water before being found. He was transported to a hospital where he spent several days in a coma. He was responsive to some physical stimuli during that time, but on Wednesday evening at 8:15, he died.

“We come together in this time of sadness to support one another and to remember the great young man Stevie was to his family, friends, teachers and team mates,” said Superintendent Keith Kelly. “We will keep his memories close and always be inspired by him.”

Grieshammer placed 9th at those District Championships in the 500 free and was a member of 2 Mayfield relays. Besides his swimming accomplishments, Grieshammer had a 4.3 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society and Math Club.

 

 

Dan D.

Well, that’s terrifying

6 hours ago
Caeleb Dressel Will Get 8 golds in Tokyo

Just too young. I hope I never die that young

5 hours ago
big man

MAN oh man we need to know what happened

56 minutes ago

