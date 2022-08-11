Nyls Korstanje’s 22.90 Leads Trio of National Records Broken in 50 Fly Prelims

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)

Rome, Italy

Parco Del Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018

(UKR) – 2018 European Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018

(UKR) – 2018 European Championship Record: 22.48, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018

(UKR) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Szebszatian Szabo (HUN), 23.00

Top 16 Qualifiers:

The first event of the 2022 European Championships, prelims of the men’s 50 fly, saw a trio of national records go down. Firstly, Netherlands’ Nyls Korstanje wasted no time putting up a great performance, swimming a 22.90 to establish the top time of the morning. That swim marks Korstanje’s first time under 23 seconds in the event, as well as a new Dutch Record in the event. He held the previous record as well, which stood at 23.02, a time which he swam in April of 2021.

Korstanje’s performance also moves him up into a 3-way tie for 17th all-time in the event.

Next up, Portugal’s Diogo Matos Ribeiro clocked a 23.24 for 3rd place this morning, clipping his previous best of 23.28. Ribeiro’s previous best was also the Portuguese Record in the event, marking our 2nd record of the morning. His previous best was set earlier this year, at the Danish Open in April.

Finally, Bulgarian Josif Miladinov was 7th this morning, swimming a 23.46. Miladinov held the previous record at 23.48, but that time was set in August of 2019. The record, and Miladinov’s personal best, had stood for 3 years, but he finally bettered the mark, and will have at least one more chance to lower it even further in Rome.