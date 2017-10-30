Northwestern and Rutgers Sweep at Triple Dual/Quad Meet

Northwestern, UIC, Rutgers, U of Chicago Duals

Saturday, October 28th

Evanston, IL

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Men

Northwestern: 175, UIC: 114

Northwestern: 158.5, U Chicago: 110

UIC: 155, U Chicago: 140

Women

Rutgers: 183, UIC: 114

Rutgers: 207, U Chicago: 88

Northwestern: 168, UIC: 125

Northwestern: 188, U Chicago: 100

UIC: 154, U Chicago: 141

**Northwestern and Rutgers did not score between them because they faced each other the night before.

Big 10 opponents Rutgers and Northwestern swept UIC and University of Chicago on Saturday, October 28th, at Northwestern. It was the second day in a row Rutgers and Northwestern competed against one another, the previous day being the triple dual with Illinois.

The University of Chicago, a Division 3 school, was able to pick up 2 individual wins at the meet, coming from Reona Yamaguchi in the men’s 100 breast (57.51), and Michael Todd in the men’s 200 fly (1:54.80).

UIC was also able to pick up 2 individual wins, which came from the Horizon League distance standout Brie Hines, in the 1000 free (10:20.85) and 500 free (5:00.23). UIC also won the men’s and women’s 400 free relays, but Northwestern and Rutgers swam those relays exhibition.

Press Release Northwestern Men:

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Northwestern men’s swim team won 12 of the 14 events they competed in, as they posted 158.50-110.50 and 175.00-114.00 victories over the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois at Chicago respectively.

The men’s 200-yard medley relay team started off the day with a win at the Norris Aquatics Center. The team of Alex Snarski , Will Hofstadter , Ryan Tate , and Almog Olstein finished first with a 1:32.06 time, while Tyler Lis , Thanas Kountroubis , Arjun Sharma , and Keegan Bundy took second in 1:33.67.

DJ Hwang finished first in the 1,000 free with a 9:29.90 time. This was his third first place finish in four meets. Hwang also won the 500 free in 4:36.51, setting a personal best for the second consecutive meet.

Northwestern had four of the top five finishers in the 200 free event. Liam Gately and Robert Cecil went 1-2 with times of 1:43.59 & 1:44.08 respectively, and Hwang and Carter Page finished in 1:44.98 and 1:45.40 respectively.

The #B1GCats finished first, second and fourth in the 100 backstroke. Alex Snarski and Jack Thorne finished 1-2 in 50.88 and 51.00 respectively. Nick Petersen shaved .16 seconds off his previous season high when he finished in 51.70.

The 100 breast was another successful event for Northwestern, with Wildcats coming in second and third. Thanas Kountroubis recording a time of 58.11, followed by Almog Olshtein at 58.43.

Jeffrey Durmer finished the 200-yard butterfly in a season-best 1:56.61.

Will Hofstadter won the 50-yard freestyle in 21.40, with Peter Lewcyzk recording a season-best 21.60. Hoftadter won his second individual event of the day in the 200-yard breaststroke, where he won by just three hundredths of a second with a 2:07.37 finish.

Northwestern went 1-2-3 in the 100 free, led by Alex Snarski finishing in a personal-best 46.01. Bundy and Lewczyk followed with times of 47.03 and 47.13 respectively.

Tyler Lis and Jack Thorne took 1st and 3rd in the 200-yard backstroke for Northwestern, with times of 1:51.9 and 1:53.68 respectively.

Northwestern’s dominance continued as Ryan Tate and Arjun Sharma went 1-2 in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing in 49.54 and 50.75 respectively.

Because of their commanding lead, Northwestern exhibitioned its racers in the final two events, the 200-yard Individual Medley, and the 400-yard freestyle relay. Northwestern teams still posted the fastest times in both.

Northwestern returns to action on Friday, Nov. 3, when the Wildcats take on Missouri, Kentucky, and Southern Illinois at 5 p.m. CT in Carbondale, Ill.

Press Release Northwestern Women:

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern women’s swimming and diving handily beat two local foes at a tri-dual hosted at the Norris Aquatics Center Saturday morning. The team took down University of Chicago, 188-100, and UIC 168-125.

The meet started off with a win for the ‘Cats in their first event. The 200 medley relay team, consisting of first-years Calypso Sheridan and Sophie Angus , sophomore Nicole Aarts , and senior Mary Warren , set the tone for the rest of the meet with a win in 1:43.17.

The Wildcats went on to win seven more individual races. Starting them off was sophomore Krystal Lara , who took home two wins for herself, the first in the 200 free with a season-best time of 1:52.81. She also posted a win in the 100 fly, touching the wall in 58.67.

Warren continued to rule the pool in the 50 free. She won the event for the fourth time in four meets, with a time of 23.37 in today’s meet.

Four more ‘Cats grabbed wins for the team in solo events. Aarts took the top spot in the 100 back with a time of 57.64, followed by Sheridan in the next event, with 1:04.95 in the 100 breast. First-year Ilektra Lebl beat out her competition in the 200 fly, and junior Alex Grimes posted a personal best time of 2:05.16 to win the 200 back, a second before Lebl followed in second place. Northwestern also finished second and third in four events.

Because of their commanding lead, Northwestern chose to exhibition some of their swimmers for the last three events of the meet.

Junior Olivia Rosendahl dominated the diving boards. She continued her 3-meet win streak with a first place finish in the 3-meter event, posting a season-high score of 345.40. She also took the top spot in the 1-meter with a score of 286.30. Rosendahl has placed in the top two for every diving event she has participated in this season, and was awarded Big Ten Co-Diver of the Week for her accomplishments.

The Wildcats return to the pool in two weeks, when they take on University of Wisconsin at the Norris Aquatics Center on November 11. The meet will begin at 9 a.m.

Press Release Rutgers:

EVANSTON, Ill. (Oct. 28, 2017) – Rutgers swimming and diving closed out a busy weekend in Illinois with two dual wins over Illinois-Chicago and Chicago at Northwestern’s quad-meet on Saturday.

The Scarlet Knights topped Illinois-Chicago by a score of 183-114, and added a 207-88 victory over Chicago, ranked No. 9 in NCAA Division III. Rutgers did not score the meet against Northwestern as the two Big Ten foes swam against each other the previous night at the Illinois tri-meet.

“We had the opportunity to mix up the lineup today, and that opens up some options for us down the line,” said head coach Petra Martin . “We had a few swims that were faster than yesterday, even after all the travel we did. We were very happy to see that. We have our technical things to work on, and some race strategies to instill, and we’ll look forward to training this week before our first home meet next weekend.”

Juniors Francesca Stoppa and Vera Koprivova won two events apiece, making up four of Rutgers’ seven event wins on Saturday. Stoppa claimed the 100- and 200-yard butterfly, while Koprivova touched the wall first in both the 100- and 200-yard backstroke. Koprivova also showed her versatility by competing in the 200-yard butterfly, finishing second behind Stoppa.

Two of the Scarlet Knight victories also set new season time standards. Senior Larissa Neilan won the 200-yard breaststroke in a season-best time of 2:20.13. Sophomore Federica Greco won her second event of the weekend, taking the 200-yard individual medley in Rutgers’ fastest time of the season in the event (2:06.92).

After knocking on the door of winning the 100-yard freestyle last night, sophomore Clare Lawlor broke through for the win on Saturday with a 51.62-second time. The sophomore captain also claimed second in the 50-yard freestyle.

Sophomore Alexandra Fabugais-Inaba raced in an exciting 200-yard freestyle, which saw the top three all touch within 0.11 seconds of each other. Fabugais-Inaba was third in that race.

On the boards, Rutgers scored two second place finishes, senior Addison Walkowiak on the 3-meter (309.60) and junior Rachel Byrne on the 1-meter (269.05). Byrne was right behind Walkowiak on the 3-meter in third place with a season-high 302.95.

Rutgers’ 400-yard freestyle medley team of Lawlor, Fabugais-Inaba, sophomore Meghan Moses and senior Karli Rymer posted the fastest time in an exhibition race to end the weekend. Saturday’s meet began with a fast relay time from the 200-yard medley group, as Koprivova (back), Neilan (breast), Greco (fly) and Lawlor (free) placed second in 1:45.62.

Rutgers will host its first home date of the season on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4 in a penta-meet against Georgetown, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall and Villanova at the Rutgers Aquatic Center.

Press Release UIC:

Swimming in a competitive field, the UIC men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams each secured one win in a quad-meet hosted by Northwestern, with Rutgers and Chicago, Saturday in Evanston.

Team Results

Both squads topped the University of Chicago. The men won by a score of 155-140, while the women topped the Maroon, 154-141.

Northwestern swept the Flames, winning on the men’s side 175-114, and on the women’s side 168-125.

The women also fell to Rutgers, 183-114. The Scarlet Knights do not field a men’s team.

Individual Highlights – Men

The Flames swept the top two spots in both diving events. Andrew Lewarchick took two first places with a final score of 282.50 in the 1-meter and 289.35 in the 3-meter. Sean Scarry was behind him in second on both boards, and Ryan Murphy placed fourth in the 1-meter and third in the 3-meter.

took two first places with a final score of 282.50 in the 1-meter and 289.35 in the 3-meter. was behind him in second on both boards, and placed fourth in the 1-meter and third in the 3-meter. Hunter Crook and Tanner Alms finished second and third in the 1000 free. Max Pohl was the Flames’ top finisher in the 50 free, where he took fourth.

and finished second and third in the 1000 free. was the Flames’ top finisher in the 50 free, where he took fourth. Michael Tegeler took second in the 200 back.

took second in the 200 back. Daniel Sivak was the winner in the 200 IM. His time of 1:56.23 paced four Flames in the top seven.

Nathan Bosse , Alms, Jacob Cunningham , and Pohl put together a winning time of 3:07.64 in the 400 free relay.

Individual Highlights – Women

Cydney Liebenberg continued her impressive freshman campaign by again leading the Flames in both diving events. She placed fourth in the 3-meter with a score of 262.60 and was also fourth in the 1-meter. Her 1-meter score of 261.00 was just four points shy of the NCAA zone qualifying standard.

Brie Hines was the winner in the 1000 free in 10:20.85. She also bested the field in the 500.

Lexie Joy took second place in all three of her individual events. She was narrowly out-touched in the 200 free, finishing in 1:52.91. She also was the runner-up in the 100 free and in the 200 IM.

Sophia Shalabi was second in the 100 breast.

Misha Neal, Hines, Shalabi, and Joy capped the meet with a convincing win in the 400 free relay. The team of Morgan Bosse, Dani Cabrera, Nikki Eyssen, and Abby Kunze was third.

Up Next

The teams will be back in the pool Saturday, November 4 for a dual meet against Horizon League foe Milwaukee.

Action at the Flames Natatorium will start at 11:00 am.

Press Release University of Chicago:

CHICAGO – The University of Chicago swimming and diving teams kept busy on the first competition day of the season with split-squad meets at Northwestern University and Wheaton College on Saturday.

Up in Evanston, the Maroons took on a trio of NCAA Division I opponents in a quad meet – host Northwestern, University of Illinois-Chicago and Rutgers University.

Reona Yamaguchi was the day’s top performer on the men’s half. The sophomore won the 100-yard breaststroke in 57.51, beating out the runner-up by 0.6 seconds. He also took second in the 200-yard breaststroke by a mere 0.03 seconds, and was also runner-up in the 200-yard IM (1:56.84).

The Maroons captured the top two spots in the men’s 200-yard butterfly with junior Michael Todd winning in 1:54.80 and sophomore Taye Baldinazzo placing second in 1:55.63.

The women were led by first-year Margaret Wolfson, who finished second in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:23.31) and the 400-yard freestyle relay.

UChicago Top Finishers at Northwestern (Men)

200-yard Butterfly – Michael Todd (1st, 1:54.80); Taye Baldinazzo (2nd, 1:55.63)

100-yard Breaststroke – Reona Yamaguchi (1st, 57.51)

200-yard Breaststroke – Reona Yamaguchi (2nd, 2:07.40)

200-yard IM – Reona Yamaguchi (2nd, 1:56.84)

50-yard Freestyle – Alexander Farrell (2nd, 21.44)

400-yard Freestyle Relay – 2nd, 3:08.34 (Byrne Litschgi, Keda Song, Keenan Novis, Alexander Farrell)

UChicago Top Finishers at Northwestern (Women)

200-yard Breaststroke – Margaret Wolfson (2nd, 2:23.31)

400-yard Freestyle Relay – 2nd, 3:38.61 (Margaret Wolfson, Nicole Lin, Gillian Gagnard, Hannah Eastman)