New York State Championship Diver Colton Driggers to Compete for Fairfield This Fall (2025)

Colton Driggers, a three-time competitor at the New York Catholic High School State Championships, has committed to dive for Fairfield University beginning in the fall of 2025.

Driggers is currently wrapping up his senior year at Chaminade High School where he is a member of the school’s varsity swimming and diving team. He has been a strong competitor for the Flyers over the years, diving for the team since his freshman year.

At the 2024 NYCHSAA Boys State Championship, Driggers placed 8th overall out of 16 divers in the 1-meter diving (11 dives), posting a score of 287.25 points.

Driggers has competed at the CHSAA City Championships every year thus far, with his best performance coming in 2022 when he racked up a score of 309.25 on the 1-meter (11 dives) to finish 9th.

Chaminade has topped the CHSAA City Champs for the past three years, with Driggers being one of a handful of regularly top-scoring divers.

Top Scores

1-meter (6 dives) – 213.45

1-meter (11 dives) – 309.25

A Division I Mid-Major program, Fairfield competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference; the Stags placed 4th overall at the 2024 MAAC Championships. Fairfield saw four divers compete at the championships, with current sophomore Andrew Cataldo winning the 3-meter diving event and taking 4th in the 1-meter diving.

Based on the results from last season’s championship, Driggers would have placed 6th on the 1-meter for 6 dives, just ahead of current Fairfield sophomore Tyler Robie, putting him in a position to contribute right from the start. However, it should be noted that diving scores are somewhat subjective, so carrying over scores meet-to-meet is not as exact as swimming times.

A native of East Meadow, NY, Driggers chose the Connecticut-based school due to it offering a Division I competition program close to home.

The full list of recruits joining Drigger in Fairfield’s class of 2029 thus far includes Nick Green (fly/back/breast), Preston Cleary (distance free), Bobby Regan (breast/IM), Jochi Nolla (distance free), Andrew Nathe (sprint free/breast) and Thomas Yaegel (breast/IM).

