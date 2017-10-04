Nevada Scores Verbal Commitment from AZ Backstroke/IMer Alexa Markl

Alexa Markl, a senior at Notre Dame Preparatory High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, has made a verbal commitment to swim for the University of Nevada, Reno next fall. Lindsey Soule has also verbally committed to the Nevada class of 2022.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Nevada for the next four years! I can’t wait to join an amazing team with great coaches. From the moment I stepped on the campus, I knew I wanted to spend my college swimming career here. Go Pack!”

Markl helped the Notre Dame Prep girls team achieve a 10th-place finish at the 2016 Arizona State Division II Swimming & Diving Championships last fall with a third in the 100 back (56.65) and a fifth in the 100 free (52.18). She also led off the 6th-place 200 medley relay (27.75) and the 400 free relay (52.84, although the relay was DQd in the consolation final).

Markl swims year-round for Scottsdale Aquatic Club. She had a strong junior season, achieving best times in the SCY 100/1000 free, 50/100/200 back, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 200 IM, and the LCM 200/400/800 free, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:01.41

100 back – 56.65

50 back – 27.08

200 IM – 2:06.50

Markl’s 100 and 200 back times would have scored in their respective C finals at the 2017 Mountain West Conference Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].