U.C. San Diego: A New Day in the Sun

One of the biggest coaching moves of the 2017-18 NCAA swimming seasson is the hiring of Coach David Marsh to lead the University of California, San Diego Tritons. For U.C. San Diego Swimming it’s a new era for both the men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs, and there’s very postive vibe on deck on the La Jolla campus. SwimSwam’s photographer, Mike Lewis spent some time with the Tritons this week and has some images from the first full week of the UCSD academic year.