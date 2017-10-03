U.C. San Diego: A New Day in the Sun

One of the biggest coaching moves of the 2017-18 NCAA swimming seasson is the hiring of Coach David Marsh to lead the University of California, San Diego Tritons. For U.C. San Diego Swimming it’s a new era for both the men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs, and there’s very postive vibe on deck on the La Jolla campus. SwimSwam’s photographer, Mike Lewis spent some time with the Tritons this week and has some images from the first full week of the UCSD academic year.

Haely Hamza UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Fun in the SoCal sun. Ally Mendez and Victoria Epps between sets at UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Alejandro Ortiz UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Zack Reuter UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Chris Hargrove UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Head Coach David Marsh U.C. San Diego (photo: Mike Lewis)

Sam Lee UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ciara Frankie UC San Diego swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Head Coach David Marsh U.C. San Diego (photo: Mike Lewis)

Head Coach David Marsh UC San Diego swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Kevin Fink UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Derek Tanizaki UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Jack Spitser UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ciara Frankie UC San Diego swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

L-R Chirs Hargrove, Derek Fordham, flash some Triton pride at UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Head Coach David Marsh UC San Diego swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Tyler James UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Coach David Marsh gives the workout plan UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Tyler James UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Victoria Epps UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Grace Murphy UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Alejandro Ortiz UC San Diego swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Reagan EIckert UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Head Coach David Marsh U.C. San Diego (photo: Mike Lewis)

Jack Spitser UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

(photo: Mike Lewis)

Grace Murphy UC San Diego Swimming working the rope drill (photo: Mike Lewis)

Kaitlyn Ritchey UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Reagan Eickert UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Tenny Chong UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

Haely Hamza UC San Diego Swimming (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

 

 

