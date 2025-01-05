Nebraska State Finalist Keira Promes to Swim for College of Saint Mary Next Fall (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nebraska high school state finalist Keira Promes is headed to Omaha next fall to swim for the College of Saint Mary beginning in the 2025-2026 season.

“I am excited to announce that on August 20th I officially committed to the College of Saint Mary where I was awarded a swimming scholarship to swim for the Flames! I will be swimming with my sister, Isabella Promes, who is an alumni of SCSC. I plan on majoring in Elementary Education. Thank you to the SCSC coaches for all their guidance over the years. I am excited for the next chapter in my life!”

A member of Sarpy County Swim Club in Bellevue, Nebraska, Promes primarily specializes in fly, free and IM, in which she excels at the shorter distances. She is currently wrapping up her final season with Papillion Lavista High School.

At the 2024 Nebraska high school state championships in February, Promes earned a second swim in the 100 fly, taking 8th overall after posting a best time of 59.07 in the prelims. She also turned in lifetime best performances in both the 50 and 100 free as the leadoff in the 200 and 400 free relay, posting times of 24.69 and 54.04, respectively.

Promes competed at Speedo Sectionals back in March, earning personal best times in all three of her events over the course of the weekend. She placed 49th in the 50-meter fly (30.42), 57th in the 50-meter free (28.3) and 66th in the 100-meter fly (1:09.30).

Best Times SCY

50 free – 24.69

100 free – 54.04

100 fly – 59.07

200 fly – 2:22.72

200 IM – 2:18.02

An NAIA program, the College of Saint Mary competes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Flames placed 5th out of nine teams at the KCAC Championships last season before sending two swimmers on to compete at the NAIA National Championships.

Based on the results from the 2024 KCAC Championships, Promes’ top times would have landed her in the ‘A’ final in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly and 200 fly, as well as the ‘B’ final in the 200 IM, setting her up to make a significant impact right from the start.

Set to join Promes in the Flames’ class of 2029 next season is Grace Biddle, a distance freestyler from Honolulu, Hawaii.

