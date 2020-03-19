NCAP’s Nick Spicer Sends Verbal Commitment to NYU for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nick Spicer, from Georgetown Preparatory School and Nation’s Capital Swim Club, has announced his commitment to New York University’s class of 2024.

“Super excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at NYU Stern!! I couldn’t have done it without the support from my family, friends, coaches, teachers and everyone else who’s helped me along the way! Can’t wait to spend the next 4 in such an amazing city and place.”

The Maclean, Virginia-based high school senior specializes in mid-distance freestyle. He wrapped up his prep career in February at Eastern Interscholastics placing 13th in the 200 free (1:43.79) and 26th in the 100 free (48.97). A week earlier he had finished 11th in the 100 (47.93) and 10th in the 200 (1:43.88) at Washington Metros, and in January he came in 11th in the 100 (48.36) and 10th in the 200 (1:44.08) at the National Catholic School Championships. Last summer he earned a slew of PBs (LCM 100/200/400/800 free) at NCSA Summer Championship.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:06.21

1000 free – 9:34.69

500 free – 4:38.10

200 free – 1:43.15

100 free – 47.80

50 free – 21.99

Spicer’s top times would have helped the Violets at 2020 UAA Championships. He would have placed 9th in the 1650 free, scoring along with freshman Thomas Pritchard, who broke the conference record by 8.7 seconds with 15:15.44, sophomore Graham Chatoor (3rd with 15:22.40, also under the old record), and freshman Sal Perez (8th with 15:58.71). He also would have scored in the C final of the 500 and would have just missed getting a second swim in the 200 free (it took 1:43.08).

