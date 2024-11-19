NCAP’s Madalyn Witt Commits To West Virginia’s Class of 2029

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Madalyn Witt has committed and signed with West Virginia University for her collegiate career beginning in the 2025-26 season. Witt is from Nokesville, Virginia, and competes year-round for NCAP.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at WVU! I want to thank West Virginia for this amazing opportunity, as well as everyone who has supported me on this journey! #AlmostHeaven

Witt’s strongest discipline is backstroke, particularly the 200 backstroke. At July’s LCM Futures Championship in Richmond, Virginia, her most recent championship meet, Witt finished seventh in the 200 backstroke in 2:18.40. She was three-tenths off her lifetime best of 2:18.10. She also made finals in the 100-meter backstroke, taking 18th with a lifetime best 1:05.05.

In 2023, she was a three-event finalist at the LCM Potomac Valley Senior Championships, with her highest finish coming in the 400 IM, where she finished fifth. Earlier that year at the yards edition of the championship, she was a finalist in the 200 IM (7th, 2:11.80) and 100 back (7th, 57.68).

Best Times (SCY):

200 backstroke: 2:00.41

200 backstroke: 2:00.41 100 backstroke: 57.18

Similarly, the 200 backstroke is her strongest event in yards. At the NCSA Spring Championships in March, she swam a lifetime best 2:00.41, taking exactly a second off her previous lifetime best.

It’s this event where she brings a ton of value to the West Virginia roster. Last season, no one on their team cracked the two-minute mark and Witt would’ve been second on the depth chart, only three-hundredths behind the now-graduated Paige Dressel.

Her 100 backstroke lifetime best of 57.18 would place her fourth on last season’s depth chart. West Virginia will also look to develop a third event for Witt that falls on the first day of a typical NCAA championship meet, as currently, her third event would likely be the 200 fly or 400 IM, which would conflict with the backstroke events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WVU Swimming and Diving (@wvuswimdive)

West Virginia scored 688 points at the 2024 Big 12 Championships, finishing sixth out of eight teams. They were 72.5 points behind BYU and 51.5 points ahead of Kansas. The Mountaineers sent two athletes to the 2024 NCAA Championships: Mia Cheatwoood (transferred to Louisville) and diver Abigail Sullivan.

Witt joined Stevi Chalemou, Baylee Sloan, Tabi Main, Peyton Worman, Aubrey Briseno, and Camryn Bair in signing for the Mountaineers class of 2029 last week.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.