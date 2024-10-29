NCAA Eligibility Webinars For Prospective Student-Athletes To Run This Fall

The NCAA Eligibility Center will host four webinars over the next six weeks to provide prospective student-athletes with everything they need to know either before committing to a college or for those who have already chosen a destination, starting their collegiate careers.

There will be four separate webinars, beginning with one for high school counselors and administrators on October 30. On November 3, there will be one hosted for college-bound student-athletes, on November 21 there will be one for international student-athletes, and on December 11, one for homeschooled student-athletes.

The NCAA Eligibility Center staff will walk everyone through what they need to do to compete at the NCAA Division I, II or III level, and will answer questions live.

If they haven’t already, prospective student-athletes will need to register with the NCAA Eligibility Center prior to the webinar:

You can register for each of the webinars by following the links below: