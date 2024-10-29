Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAA Eligibility Webinars For Prospective Student-Athletes To Run This Fall

The NCAA Eligibility Center will host four webinars over the next six weeks to provide prospective student-athletes with everything they need to know either before committing to a college or for those who have already chosen a destination, starting their collegiate careers.

There will be four separate webinars, beginning with one for high school counselors and administrators on October 30. On November 3, there will be one hosted for college-bound student-athletes, on November 21 there will be one for international student-athletes, and on December 11, one for homeschooled student-athletes.

The NCAA Eligibility Center staff will walk everyone through what they need to do to compete at the NCAA Division I, II or III level, and will answer questions live.

If they haven’t already, prospective student-athletes will need to register with the NCAA Eligibility Center prior to the webinar:

You can register for each of the webinars by following the links below:

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!