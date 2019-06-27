NCAA Approves Video Reviews For 15-Meter Violations

The NCAA has approved optional video review for 15-meter violations, per a press release this week.

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved the rule change, according to a press release Wednesday. The rule will go into effect for the upcoming 2019-2020 NCAA season for both men’s and women’s swimming.

The rule change doesn’t necessarily mean video review will be a part of all (or even any) NCAA competitions this season. The rule merely makes video review optional. It’ll be up to “meet committees” to decide when video reviews will or won’t be conducted.

The press release does lay out some specifics of how video review will be implemented:

All video reviews will be conducted “before qualifiers/results are announced.” That would appear to mean video review would happen while results remain unofficial during a meet.

Only the meet referee and a non-partisan (not affiliated with any specific particpating school) conference or NCAA meet committee representative will be allowed to see the video. Coaches and athletes are not allowed to see the video.

Coaches cannot “challenge” calls to bring up video review.

The release also runs through a few more rule changes approved by the Playing Rules Oversight Panel: