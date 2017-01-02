NC State Prepares For Tennessee Diving Invitational

Select members of the NC State diving team are set to compete in the Wolfpack’s first meet of 2017 at the Tennessee Diving Invitational, hosted by the University of Tennessee inside the Jones Aquatic Center Tuesday through Thursday.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s events are slated to begin at 11:30 a.m., while Thursday is set for an 11 a.m. start. There will be a finals session for only the one and three-meter competitions, and the top 12 from prelims will advance to the finals.

The Pack will face strong competition this week in preparation for its conference and NCAA championships, as nine schools from the SEC and two from the ACC will be in attendance. NC State will face a total of 13 teams throughout the three days.

Live results will be available each day on divemeets.com.

Schedule of Events

Tuesday

Women’s 3M Dive

Men’s 1M Dive

Wednesday

Women’s 1M Dive

Men’s 3M Dive

Thursday (No Finals)

Women’s Platform Dive

Men’s Platform Dive

Wolfpack Members Competing

James Brady

Madeline Kline

Harrison Mitchell

Bailey Revels

Stewart Spanbauer

Teams Competing

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Carnegie Mellon

Clemson

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Missouri

NC State

South Carolina

Southern Methodist

Tennessee

Virginia

News courtesy of NC State Athletics.