NC State Prepares For Tennessee Diving Invitational

Select members of the NC State diving team are set to compete in the Wolfpack’s first meet of 2017 at the Tennessee Diving Invitational, hosted by the University of Tennessee inside the Jones Aquatic Center Tuesday through Thursday.
Tuesday and Wednesday’s events are slated to begin at 11:30 a.m., while Thursday is set for an 11 a.m. start. There will be a finals session for only the one and three-meter competitions, and the top 12 from prelims will advance to the finals.
The Pack will face strong competition this week in preparation for its conference and NCAA championships, as nine schools from the SEC and two from the ACC will be in attendance. NC State will face a total of 13 teams throughout the three days.
Live results will be available each day on divemeets.com.
Schedule of Events
Tuesday
Women’s 3M Dive
Men’s 1M Dive
Wednesday
Women’s 1M Dive
Men’s 3M Dive
Thursday (No Finals)
Women’s Platform Dive
Men’s Platform Dive
Wolfpack Members Competing
James Brady
Madeline Kline
Harrison Mitchell
Bailey Revels
Stewart Spanbauer
Teams Competing
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Carnegie Mellon
Clemson
Georgia
Kentucky
LSU
Missouri
NC State
South Carolina
Southern Methodist
Tennessee
Virginia
News courtesy of NC State Athletics.
