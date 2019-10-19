Navy Men, Women Sweep Past Foes in Home Opener

Miami (Fla.), Towson, Johns Hopkins, George Washington at Navy

Oct. 18, 2019

Annapolis, Maryland

Men: Navy def. Towson 185-108; Navy def. Johns Hopkins 207-80; Navy def. George Washington 199-94; Towson def. Johns Hopkins 191-95; Towson def. George Washington 165-133; George Washington def. Johnson Hopkins 166-126

Women: Navy def. Miami (Fla) 206-87; Navy def. Towson 218-81; Navy def. Johns Hopkins 168-125; Navy def. George Washington 210-89; Towson def. Miami 167-126; Towson def. Johns Hopkins 168-125; Towson def. George Washington 164-135; Johns Hopkins def. Miami 134-127; George Washington def. Johns Hopkins 156-137; George Washington def. Miami 210-89

Results

Courtesy: Navy Athletics

ANNAPOLIS, Md. –– The Navy swimming and diving teams combined for 24 event wins to post a 7-0 record Friday evening during a multi-team meet at Lejeune Hall in Annapolis.

The Navy women’s team (6-1) earned 11 event wins to post victories over Miami (Fla.) (0-6), 206-87; Towson (3-2), 218-81; Johns Hopkins (2-3), 168-125; and George Washington, 210-89 (2-2). The Navy men’s team (5-1) recorded 13 event wins to defeat Towson (2-2), 185-108; Johns Hopkins (0-4), 207-80; and George Washington (1-2), 199-94.

Additionally, Navy swimmers placed at least first and second in a combined 10 events, with Mids finishing first, second and third in five of those events.

“It was good to race and compete tonight,” said Navy men’s swimming head coach Bill Roberts. “Overall, we are pleased with the efforts of this team. They continue to make the commitment each and every day to make this team better and am pleased with we were are as a group at this point in the season.”

Each of the Navy teams saw several Mids record multiple event wins during the meet. On the women’s side, Erin Scudder (Sr., Western Springs, Ill.) won the 200 free (1:51.11) and the 500 free (5:01.92), Ashley Boddiford (Jr., Oviedo, Fla.) won both backstroke events (56.76, 2:01.03), Sydney Harrington (So., Fairfax, Va.) won each of the butterfly races (53.99, 1:58.78) and Hannah Montau (So., Germantown, Md.) won both the one-meter (249.20) and three-meter (296.15) diving events.

“Once again we are very pleased with the team effort today,” said Navy women’s swimming head coach John Morrison. “The medley relay got us off to a great start and we never looked back.

“Sydney Harrington was very good today. She put up some really fast times for this early in the season, and the rest of the team fed off of that. Our divers also played a big role in this today’s meet. Hannah Montau earned a zone meet score today to lead their efforts.”

Winning multiple events for the Navy men were Ryan Waters (Jr., Basking Ridge, N.J.) in the 500 (4:38.01) and 1000 (9:27.40) free races, Dominick Wallace (Jr., La Jolla, Calif.) in the backstroke events (49.91, 1:49.37) and Bradley Buchter (Sr., Hickory, N.C.) in both the one-meter (392.40) and three-meter (352.85) diving events.

The Navy men’s team will play host to Auburn on Nov. 2, then both Navy programs will play host to American, Bucknell and Lafayette on Nov. 9.

Courtesy: Towson Athletics

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Towson University men’s swimming and diving team competed in head-to-head competitions Friday night at the Navy Invitational.

The men finished 2-1 after defeating Johns Hopkins 191-95, George Washington 165-133 before falling to Navy 207-80.

How it Happened

Owen Robinson , Ryan O’Leary , Nick McClure and Matt Essing finished in third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:32.79).

, , and finished in third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:32.79). Drew Munson finished in fourth in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 9:44.14. Hunter Wright came in fifth (9:47.18).

finished in fourth in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 9:44.14. came in fifth (9:47.18). Michael Fazio finished in fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:41.81). Matt Kenney came in eighth (1:43.37).

finished in fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:41.81). came in eighth (1:43.37). Owen Robinson captured second-place in the 100-yard backstroke with a tie 50.58. Tommy Whitman came in sixth (53.78).

came in sixth (53.78). O’Leary saw an eighth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (58.48).

Nick McClure came in fifth in the 200-yard butterfly (1:53.31). Patrick Flint finished in ninth (1:56.82) and Sebastian Jacome finished in tenth (1:57.68).

finished in ninth (1:56.82) and finished in tenth (1:57.68). Essing was victorious in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.73. Fazio and Ryan Baldino tied for fourth (21.27).

tied for fourth (21.27). Ajani Dorner came in sixth in the 1-meter diving with a score of 237.95, while Will Canny finished in seventh (235.80).

came in sixth in the 1-meter diving with a score of 237.95, while finished in seventh (235.80). Dorner was fourth in the 3-meter diving with a score of 237.35.

It was a one-two finish in the 100-yard freestyle after Essing came in first (45.92) and Baldino finished in second (46.00).

Robinson saw a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke (1:52.91).

Noah Diacumakos finished in third in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:04.02.

finished in third in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:04.02. Kenney was fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (4:39.92).

McClure came in third in the 100-yard butterfly (50.72).

Diacumakos was victorious in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 4:02.89. Wright finished in third (4:07.03).

In the last event of the evening, Baldino, Trey Adkins, Fazio and Essing finished in second place in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Up Next

The Tigers host their first home meet in Burdick Hall against Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) foe William & Mary. The meet is scheduled to begin with the diving competition at 10 a.m. and swimming starting at 1 p.m.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Towson University women’s swimming and diving teams competed in head-to-head competitions Friday night at the Navy Invitational.

The women finished 3-1 after defeating University of Miami 167-126, Johns Hopkins 168-125, George Washington 164-135 before falling to Navy 218-81.

The foursome of Meghan Jones , Jacki Schoening , Maddi Mangum and Annemarie Schnoor finished in second in the 200-yard medley relay.

, , and finished in second in the 200-yard medley relay. Karlee Carminati finished in fifth in the 1000-yard freestyle (10:30.15). Meagan Clark finished in sixth (10:32.64).

finished in fifth in the 1000-yard freestyle (10:30.15). finished in sixth (10:32.64). Schnoor came in sixth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.11). Katy Nunez finished in sixth (1:54.79) and Kayla Reedy came in ninth (1:55.52).

finished in sixth (1:54.79) and came in ninth (1:55.52). In the 100-yard backstroke, Meghan Jones finished in seventh (58.48). Elise Devlin finished in eighth (58.64).

finished in eighth (58.64). Schoening was victorious in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03.36.

Megan Cowan finished in seventh in the 200-yard butterfly (2:05.83). Lauren Cavanagh came in 13th (2:10.81) and Andrea Ducar was in 14th (2:11.24).

finished in seventh in the 200-yard butterfly (2:05.83). came in 13th (2:10.81) and was in 14th (2:11.24). Mangum saw an 11th (24.69) place finish in the 50-yard freestyle, while Parker Schulz was 12th (24.77), Madison Mince was 13th (24.83) and Hailey Ritter was 14th (24.91).

was 12th (24.77), was 13th (24.83) and was 14th (24.91). Sarah DiGaetano came in fourth in the 1-meter diving with a score of 213.25. Fiona McIlmail came in fifth with a score of 210.40.

came in fourth in the 1-meter diving with a score of 213.25. came in fifth with a score of 210.40. Christina Coleman saw a fifth place finish in the 3-meter diving with a score of 211.60.

saw a fifth place finish in the 3-meter diving with a score of 211.60. Schnoor was second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.79. Nunez finished in eighth (52.44).

M. Jones came in seventh in the 200-yard backstroke (2:06.68).

Schoening finished in second in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:20.97).

Schoening finished in second in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:20.97). M. Clark saw a sixth place finish in the 500-yard freestyle (5:10.37).

In the 100-yard butterfly, Ducar finished in second (56.67).

M. Jones was 10th (4:36.82) in the 400-yard individual medley.

M. Cowan, Mangum, Nunez and Schnoor finished in fourth in the 400-yard individual medley.

Up Next

The Tigers will head down to Harrisonburg, Virginia to compete against Colonial Athletic Association foe James Madison. The meet is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. inside Savage Natatorium.

Courtesy: Johns Hopkins Athletics

The Johns Hopkins men’s swim made the short trip to Annapolis to take on a trio of Division I teams in Navy, George Washington and Towson. The Blue Jays grabbed four top-three finishes in the meet

Quoting Coach Armstrong

• “It was a great night with the team setting five dual meet records! It was a top to bottom effort but we are really excited for two more great teams to race tomorrow.”

Top Finishers

The Blue Jays kicked off the night with a fifth-place finish in the 200 Medley Relay. The team of sophomore Maxwell Chen , freshman Tristan Lin , sophomore Jeffrey Vitek and junior Nat Davenport combined for a 1:33.24.

, freshman , sophomore and junior combined for a 1:33.24. Freshman Alec Caswell took sixth place in the 1000 Free in 9:50.78 and sophomore Mitchell Simmons placed eighth in 9:57.17

took sixth place in the 1000 Free in 9:50.78 and sophomore placed eighth in 9:57.17 Sophomore Collin Hughes finished in sixth place in the 200 Free as he clocked in at 1:41.87. Sophomores Dylan Wachenfeld and Noah Corbitt then went three-four in the 100 Back. Wachenfeld touched in 52.52, followed by Corbitt in 52.98.

finished in sixth place in the 200 Free as he clocked in at 1:41.87. Sophomores and then went three-four in the 100 Back. Wachenfeld touched in 52.52, followed by Corbitt in 52.98. Chen grabbed third place in the 100 Breast with a time of 56.46. Junior Marcelo Lauzurique placed seventh in 58.35 and senior Jasper Van Cauwelaert placed 10th in 1:00.95.

placed seventh in 58.35 and senior placed 10th in 1:00.95. Vitek then took fourth in the 200 Fly as he finished in 1:52.79, with junior CJ Arena placing seventh in 1:55.42.

placing seventh in 1:55.42. Davenport and Lin finished just three-hundredths of a second apart in the 50 Free, placing ninth (21.47) and 10th (21.50), respectively. Corbitt followed with a fifth-place finish in the 100 Free, touching in 46.41. Lin grabbed eighth place in 47.29 and missed seventh by just four-hundredths of a second.

Wachenfeld placed third in the 200 Back as he clocked in at 1:51.09. Freshman Steven Rua placed eighth with a time of 2:01.13.

placed eighth with a time of 2:01.13. Freshman Brandon Stride , Chen and freshman Kyle Wu took seventh through ninth in the 200 Breast. Stride led the way with a time of 2:07.61, followed by Chen (2:07.76) and Wu (2:08.36).

, Chen and freshman took seventh through ninth in the 200 Breast. Stride led the way with a time of 2:07.61, followed by Chen (2:07.76) and Wu (2:08.36). Hughes grabbed eighth place in the 500 Free as he finished in 4:42.75. Vitek followed with a sixth-place finish in the 100 Fly in 51.33, just two-hundredths of a second off fifth place. Davenport finished in 10th place with a time of 52.25.

In the final individual event of the night, Arena clocked in at 4:04.54 in the 400 IM, good for second place. Junior Matt McGough followed in fifth place (4:08.67) with Stride taking sixth (4:12.86).

followed in fifth place (4:08.67) with Stride taking sixth (4:12.86). Hopkins ended the night with third and fifth-place finishes in the 400 Free Relay. The team of Corbitt, Hughes, Wu and Davenport combined for a time of 3:07.01. Chen, Simmons, junior Noah Frassrand and Vitek finished in 3:12.94.

Senior Kiki Petersen won two events to lead the Johns Hopkins women’s swim team beat Miami, 134-127, on Friday afternoon at Navy. Blue Jay swimmers posted five NCAA B times in the quad dual meet that also featured Navy, George Washington and Towson.

Quoting Coach Armstrong

• “It was a great night with the team setting five dual meet records! It was a top to bottom effort but we are really excited for two more great teams to race tomorrow.”

Top Finishers

Hopkins opened the night with a fifth-place finish in the 200 Medley Relay as sophomore Sydney Okubo , senior Sonia Lin , sophomore Rebecca Ssengonzi and Petersen finished in 1:45.74.

, senior , sophomore and Petersen finished in 1:45.74. Sophomore Elaine Lipkin then took second in the 1000 Free as she clocked in at 10:26.20 – the eighth fastest time in program history. Junior Emma McElrath was the top Blue Jay in the 200 Free, finishing 10th in 1:55.52.

then took second in the 1000 Free as she clocked in at 10:26.20 – the eighth fastest time in program history. Junior was the top Blue Jay in the 200 Free, finishing 10th in 1:55.52. Okubo swam to a second-place finish in the 100 Back with a time of 57.05. Lin followed with a fifth-place finish in the 100 Breast, clocking in at 1:06.04 to miss fourth place by just two-hundredths of a second.

The 200 Fly saw freshman Emerson Davis (2:05.11) and senior Michelle Wang (2:05.37) finish in fifth and sixth place, respectively, while posting NCAA B times. Ssengonzi took ninth place as she touched in 2:08.30.

(2:05.11) and senior Michelle Wang (2:05.37) finish in fifth and sixth place, respectively, while posting NCAA B times. Ssengonzi took ninth place as she touched in 2:08.30. Petersen then beat the field in the 50 Free, touching in an NCAA B time of 23.59 to win by more than three-tenths of a second. Sophomore Kristen Alicea-Jorgensen placed fifth (24.24) and junior Mikayla Bisignani placed seventh (24.29).

placed fifth (24.24) and junior placed seventh (24.29). Petersen followed that with a win in the 100 Free and posted another NCAA B time. She finished in 51.27 to win by more than half a second. Wang finished in seventh place with a time of 52.38.

Okubo took sixth place in the 200 Back as she finished in 2:06.14. Lin then placed fifth in the 200 Breast in 2:24.29).

McElrath swam a 5:10.92 to finish in seventh place in the 500 Free. Davis was then the top Blue Jay in the 100 Fly with a time of 58.10, good for 11th place.

Okubo turned in an NCAA B time in the 400 IM, finishing in 4:30.38 for second place. Lipkin placed sixth with a time of 4:32.77.

The Blue Jays ended the night with a third-place finish in the 400 Free Relay. Wang, Alicea-Jorgensen, sophomore Sophia Girgenti and Petersen combined for a time of 3:31.71.

Up Next

Hopkins is right back at it on Saturday, October 19 as the Blue Jays travel to Newark, DE. Hopkins will face host Delaware, along with UMBC, at 1:00 pm.

Courtesy: George Washington Athletics

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – George Washington men’s swimming & diving faced an early test Friday night, battling quality competition in a quad meet at Navy’s Lejeune Hall.

George Aspougalis claimed an individual win in the 100-yard breaststroke (:55.41) to pace the Colonials, who knocked off Johns Hopkins (166-126) but fell to the host Midshipmen (199-94) and Towson (165-133).

HIGHLIGHTS:

– The Buff and Blue flexed their sprinting strength in the final event of the night with Max Forstenhaeusler, Tyler Kawakami, Andrew Cho and Moritz Fath teaming up for a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:03.81.

– A first-year from Greece, Aspougalis continued his strong start with the win in the 100 breast and a fourth-place showing in the 200 breast. He was also part of the 200-yard medley relay team with Cho, Forstenhaeusler and Kawakami that finished runner-up in 1:32.04.

– GW had a strong night diving with Peter Nachtwey placing second on 3-meter (273.95) and fourth on 1-meter (247.70). First-year Spencer Bystrom was third on 3-meter (249.40).

– Making his collegiate debut, first-year Zach Hu landed a third-place finish in the 1,000-yard freestyle in 9:39.46.

– Cho landed a pair of third-place finishes in backstroke. The senior from California touched in the 100 back in 52.14 seconds before completing the 200 back in 1:51.89.

– Fath paced the Colonials in all three of his individual events, highlighted by a third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (1:41.62).

Andrea Moussier and Stine Omdahl Petersen picked up individual victories to pace GW women’s swimming & diving Friday night in a quality quad meet at Navy.

Moussier won the 1,000-yard freestyle by nearly four seconds in 10:22.33, while Omdahl Petersen touched first in the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:20.95.

The Colonials split their head-to-head matchups at Lejeune Hall, claiming wins over ACC foe Miami (151.5-140.5) and Johns Hopkins (156-137) and falling to the host Midshipmen (210-89) and Towson (164-135).

HIGHLIGHTS:

– After claiming A-10 Rookie of the Week honors in her debut meet, Omdahl Petersen put together a strong follow-up with the 100 breast win and a third-place finish in the 100 breast (1:05.08).

– Moussier, a sophomore from Mexico, followed up her 1,000 free victory by taking third in the 500-yard freestyle, just behind teammate Marissa Martin, who was runner-up in 5:03.72 in her Colonial debut.

– Jackie Torrez landed third in the 200-yard butterfly (2:03.59), while Meghan Burton was third in the 100 fly (:56.72).

– First-year Caitlin Inall led the Colonials on both diving boards, highlighted by a third-place finish on 1-meter (217.75).

– Ann Juneau finished third in the 200 breast (2:22.53) and also led the Colonials in the 400-yard individual medley (4:31.69).

UP NEXT: GW opens its home slate at Smith Center Pool on Saturday vs. Boston College. Diving begins at noon with the swimming events starting at 1 p.m.

Courtesy: Miami (Fla.) Athletics

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Competing without its diving contingent, the University of Miami swimming team competed in a multi-team meet at Lejeune Hall on the campus of the U.S. Naval Academy Friday.

The Hurricanes swam against host Navy, Towson, Johns Hopkins and George Washington in the single-day competition.

Freshman Aino Otava delivered Miami’s first strong performance of the day, taking third in the 1000-yard freestyle in a time of 10:26.42.

After a second-place finish from junior Carmen San Nicolas in the 200-yard freestyle (1:51.67), junior Alaina Skellett placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (57.09).

Sophomore Zorry Mason kept building Miami’s momentum with a second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.01) before freshman Isabel Traba delivered one of the best performances of the day – a second-place time of 2:02.40 in the 200-yard butterfly.

Making a return to her home state, junior Sydney Knapp had Miami’s top time in the 50-yard freestyle (24.28) while classmate San Nicolas was not far behind (24.36). The duo delivered another impressive pair of times in the 100-yard freestyle, with San Nicolas taking third (51.93) and Knapp taking fifth (52.06).

Skellett added a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke (2:04.47) while Mason did the same in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:24.05).

Freshman Andrea Todorovic broke through with a third-place time in the 400-yard IM (4:30.37), just ahead of Traba (4:31.08), while Miami’s 400-yard freestyle entry – comprised of Mason, San Nicolas, Skellett and Knapp – finished the day strong with a second-place time of 3:29.31.