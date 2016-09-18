Natalie Coughlin Featured in “NCAA PSA: Done” Commercial

Decorated U.S. Olympian Natalie Coughlin was featured in the “NCAA PSA: Done” commercial that came out earlier this month. The commercial, directed by Samuel Bayer, is an ad for the NCAA to promote equal opportunities for all college athletes and the empowerment of women in sports.

“At the NCAA, we prioritize all college athletes and give them equal opportunities on and off the field. Watch how these powerful women are putting an end to proving themselves as athletes to get the world to see past their gender”

Other notable names featured alongside Coughlin in the video include Misty May-Treanor (beach volleyball) and Chiney Ogwumike (basketball).

During her NCAA career, Coughlin was a swimmer for the University of California under head coach Teri McKeever, where she won 12 NCAA championship titles in her 4 years and maintained an undefeated dual meet record (61-0), making her Cal’s most decorated swimmer of all time. She was also a three-time NCAA Swimmer of the Year and three-time Pac-10 Swimmer of the Year.

Outside of the NCAA, Coughlin’s accomplishments include 12 Olympic medals from 3 Olympic Games. She was the first woman to ever swim under 1:00 in the 100 LCM backstroke, and the first American woman to ever win back-to-back Olympic titles in the same event when she won the 100m back at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.