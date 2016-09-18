Natalie Coughlin Featured in “NCAA PSA: Done” Commercial

Decorated U.S. Olympian Natalie Coughlin was featured in the “NCAA PSA: Done” commercial that came out earlier this month. The commercial, directed by Samuel Bayer, is an ad for the NCAA to promote equal opportunities for all college athletes and the empowerment of women in sports.

“At the NCAA, we prioritize all college athletes and give them equal opportunities on and off the field. Watch how these powerful women are putting an end to proving themselves as athletes to get the world to see past their gender”

Other notable names featured alongside Coughlin in the video include Misty May-Treanor (beach volleyball) and Chiney Ogwumike (basketball).

During her NCAA career, Coughlin was a swimmer for the University of California under head coach Teri McKeever, where she won 12 NCAA championship titles in her 4 years and maintained an undefeated dual meet record (61-0), making her Cal’s most decorated swimmer of all time. She was also a three-time NCAA Swimmer of the Year and three-time Pac-10 Swimmer of the Year.

Outside of the NCAA, Coughlin’s accomplishments include 12 Olympic medals from 3 Olympic Games. She was the first woman to ever swim under 1:00 in the 100 LCM backstroke, and the first American woman to ever win back-to-back Olympic titles in the same event when she won the 100m back at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

9 Comments on "Natalie Coughlin Featured in “NCAA PSA: Done” Commercial"

Steve Nolan

Meh. Baylor still has a football and a basketball team, so.

Vote Up3-10Vote Down Reply
8 months 17 days ago
Cheatinvlad

Is this a major issue? I thought university athletic programs had an equal amount of men’s and womens programs?

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
8 months 17 days ago
Rookery

It’s actually swung in favor of women’s programs at this point, mainly due to football’s 85 scholarships for men and no corresponding women’s team

Vote Up150Vote Down Reply
8 months 16 days ago
Bo swims

NCAA rules still impair women’s total earning potential from sport vs men.

Vote Up2-18Vote Down Reply
8 months 16 days ago
ShawnT

Examples?

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
8 months 16 days ago
Rookery

The NCAA impairs everyones earning potential equally by not allowing them to earn anything.

Vote Up11-2Vote Down Reply
8 months 16 days ago
Swim

Title 9 requires gender equality for boys and girls in every educational program that receives federal funding. The OCR enforces title 9 and conducts proactive investigations. If you have a complaint you can contact OCR and instead of posting on a swimming website.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
8 months 16 days ago
Swammer

The NCAA would love it if women could earn as much as men.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
8 months 16 days ago
Travis

Who is the soccer chick

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour 16 minutes ago
