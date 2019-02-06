Nashville Aquatic Club’s Ian Marshall Commits to Southern Illinois

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ian Marshall, a senior at Nashville, Tennessee’s Hume-Fogg Academic High School, has committed to swim at Southern Illinois University next fall. Marshall swims year-round for Nashville Aquatic Club and specializes in distance free and IM.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Southern Illinois University! I know that SIU offers the ideal combination of challenging academics and athletics that I want in a university. The team made me feel welcome from the moment I met everyone – they are truly a family. I want to thank Coach Walker for the opportunity to swim for such a great team. In addition, I want to thank all my NAC coaches (especially John Morse and Doug Wharam), all my NAC teammates and my family and friends for supporting and encouraging me through the years! I am ready to start “Going Up”! GO SALUKIS!!”

At the 2018 Tennessee TISCA High School Championships, Marshall placed 5th in the 500 free (4:38.30) and 10th in the 200 free (1:43.22). In club swimming, he had an outstanding long-course season, earning new PBs in the 100/200/400/800/1500 free, 200 back, 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. Since the start of his senior year, he has already improved his times in the SCY 50/100/1000 free, 100/200 back, 200 breast, and 200/400 IM.

The Salukis finished 4th at the Mid-American Conference Championships last season. Marshall would have added to the SIU tally in the 1650 (13th) and 400 IM (B final). He will overlap with IMers Ryan Lehane (junior) and Kyle Berquist (sophomore) and distance freestylers Kevin Kluge (junior) and Michael Stern (sophomore).

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 4:01.09

200 IM – 1:54.31

1650 free – 16:16.16

500 free – 4:37.54

200 free – 1:43.22

