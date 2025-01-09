NAG Relay Record Holder Drew Ploof Commits To Missouri (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Two-time National Age Group record holder Drew Ploof has committed to studying and swimming at the University of Missouri next fall. He is currently a senior at Eden Prairie High School in Minnesota and trains with the Aquajets Swim Team.

Ploof helped break two NAG records: the boys’ 13-14 400 free relay record in 2021 and the 15-18 400 medley relay record in 2023, both in long course.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Missouri! I am looking forward to further pursue my academic and athletic career in Colombia. Thank you to all the coaches, teammates, and family who have helped me get to this point. Finally, thank you to Coach Grevers and the rest of the Mizzou coaching staff for giving me this opportunity to further my swimming career with the Tigers! Job 42.2✝️”

Ploof set several personal bests in SCY at the 2024 Speedo Winter Junior Championship West in Austin, Texas, last month. In the prelims of the 200 fly, he recorded a lifetime best of 1:46.38. In the finals, he posted a time of 1:47.41, placing 12th overall. He also set personal bests in the prelims of the 100 free (45.78) and 100 fly (48.36). During a time trial, he achieved his best time in the 50 free in 20.89. All of these times qualified him for the 2025 Futures Championship in Madison, Wisconsin.

Earlier in the year, Ploof set his best SCY 100 free time at the 2024 NCSA Spring Championships in Orlando, Florida, with a 45.78 clocking in the prelims. He also posted personal bests in other SCY events, including the 50 fly (22.51), 100 fly (48.60), and 200 fly (1:47.99).

Ploof was a finalist at the 2023 MSHSL Boys Class AA State Championship (SCY), finishing 2nd in the 100 fly with a personal best of 48.72. He also placed 4th in the 200 free with a lifetime best of 1:40.26. Class AA includes the largest high schools in the state.

He was also a finalist at the meet the previous year, in 2022, placing 6th in the 100 fly in a time of 50.25.

Just this past summer, Ploof was a finalist at the Futures Championship (LCM) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he placed 8th in the 100 fly (55.21), 17th in the 200 fly (2:03.93), and 20th in the 100 free (52.58).

Top SCY Times

50 Free – 20.89

100 Free – 45.78

200 Free – 1:40.26

100 Fly – 48.36

200 Fly – 1:46.38

Missouri placed 8th overall for the men at the 2024 SEC Championships, down from 6th place the previous season. The 2025 SEC Championships are expected to be even more competitive with the University of Texas joining the conference.

The top times for Missouri in the 100 fly (45.89) and 200 fly (1:40.95) last season were held by Jan Zubik, who is a junior this year. The second-fastest time in the 200 fly was 1:44.39, held by Mikolaj Malec, who has since graduated. Ploof has the potential to strengthen the butterfly group, as his best 200 fly time would have ranked 3rd last year, behind Malec.

Ploof is set to join Ben Madson and Sebastian Gonzalez Barboza as part of the Mizzou recruiting class of 2025. Madson specializes in the 100 back (47.76) and 200 back (1:47.45), while Barboza’s converted LCM times in the 400 free and 800 free translate to SCY times of 4:28.69 in the 500 free and 9:20.87 in the 1000 free.

