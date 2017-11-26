Mona McSharry & Shane Ryan Earn Irish Performance Athletes Of The Year

November 26th, 2017

Two of Ireland’s brightest swimming stars were among those honored at last night’s Swim Ireland Annual Awards, which took place in Ballina, Mayo. 18 total awards were given in celebration of Swim Ireland’s athletes, coaches and volunteers.

Mona McSharry and Shane Ryan were named Performance Athletes of the Year for their history-making performances over this past summer. McSharry won Ireland’s first-ever gold at a World Junior Swimming Championships, while Ryan broke the nation’s 26-year gold medal-winning drought at the World University Games by taking the men’s 50m back event.

17-year-old Conor Ferguson was honored with the Performance Pathway Swimmer of the Year award after winning silver medals at both the European Junior and World Junior Championships.

Swim Ireland’s Chief Executive Officer Sarah Keane commented on the celebratory night stating, “We are delighted each year to be able get the aquatic community together to celebrate the fantastic achievements of our athletes and coaches and to recognise our volunteers for the hard work that they do. The night gives us the opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge the hard work that everyone puts into our sports and indeed recognise the positive impact that so many of the leaders of our sport have year in year out on the lives of Irish people young and old, male and female inside the pool and out”.

2017 Swim Ireland Award Winners

Swim Ireland Performance Athlete of the Year Shane Ryan
Swim Ireland Performance Athlete of the Year Mona McSharry
Swim Ireland Para Swimmer of the Year Nicole Turner
Swim Ireland Performance Pathway Athlete of the Year (Swimming) Conor Ferguson
Swim Ireland Performance Pathway Athlete of the Year (Diving) Anna Power
Swim Ireland Performance Coach of the Year Grace Meade
Swim Ireland Performance Pathway Coach of the Year Martin McGann
Swim Ireland Team Coach of the Year Anne Mulcair
Swim Ireland Team Coach of the Year Emmet Crowley
Swim Ireland Club Volunteer of the Year Joe Moran
Swim Ireland National Volunteer of the Year Brian Nolan
Swim Ireland Open Water Swimmer of the Year Carol Cashell
Masters Outstanding Achievement Award Dymphna Morris
Swim Ireland President’s Award Fr Dermot Moloney
Swim Ireland President’s Award 2017 Peter Brennan
Swim Ireland Hall of Fame Eddie Campion
Swim Ireland Hall of Fame Davy Page
Swim Ireland Connacht Club of the Year 2017 Shark SC
Swim Ireland Leinster Club of the Year 2017 Viking SC
Swim Ireland Munster Club of the Year 2017 Dolphin SC
Swim Ireland Ulster Club of the Year 2017 Bangor SC
Swim Ireland Club of the Year Bangor SC

 

 

