Mona McSharry & Shane Ryan Earn Irish Performance Athletes Of The Year

Two of Ireland’s brightest swimming stars were among those honored at last night’s Swim Ireland Annual Awards, which took place in Ballina, Mayo. 18 total awards were given in celebration of Swim Ireland’s athletes, coaches and volunteers.

Mona McSharry and Shane Ryan were named Performance Athletes of the Year for their history-making performances over this past summer. McSharry won Ireland’s first-ever gold at a World Junior Swimming Championships, while Ryan broke the nation’s 26-year gold medal-winning drought at the World University Games by taking the men’s 50m back event.

17-year-old Conor Ferguson was honored with the Performance Pathway Swimmer of the Year award after winning silver medals at both the European Junior and World Junior Championships.

Swim Ireland’s Chief Executive Officer Sarah Keane commented on the celebratory night stating, “We are delighted each year to be able get the aquatic community together to celebrate the fantastic achievements of our athletes and coaches and to recognise our volunteers for the hard work that they do. The night gives us the opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge the hard work that everyone puts into our sports and indeed recognise the positive impact that so many of the leaders of our sport have year in year out on the lives of Irish people young and old, male and female inside the pool and out”.

2017 Swim Ireland Award Winners