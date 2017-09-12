Mizuno Enters U.S. Performance Swim Market

Mizuno, a global leader in premium performance footwear, apparel and equipment, enters the elite U.S. swimming market with its most popular GX Sonic III Men’s elite performance racing suit. A preferred racing suit by top ranked men’s collegiate swim programs and elite swimmers across the U.S., the GX Sonic III is a custom-designed tech suit featuring innovations designed for speed.

“Mizuno has had tremendous success in the competitive swimming market outside the U.S.,” said John Waznik, VP, New Business Development – Mizuno USA. “Recent achievements by elite U.S. swimmers at world competitions and growing demand by American swimmers for our premium swim product has made the timing right for Mizuno to enter the market in a focused way.”

Available in Sprinter (ST) and Multi-Racer (MR) models, the GX Sonic III jammer features two proprietary technologies, SONIC LINE DESIGN, which delivers the ultimate level of compression for postural support across the lower body and through the up-kick to keep legs fresh to the

finish, and SONIC LIGHT RIBTEX, which reduces friction by nearly 9% for increased speed underwater.

Each GX Sonic III jammer is made upon order due to its unique, custom-design and proprietary SONIC technologies. The customization requires an extended lead time for delivery ranging from 3 to 4 weeks. Retailing for $350, the GX Sonic III jammer will be available exclusively at MizunoUSA.com.

The premium Mizuno swim portfolio will continue to expand in Spring 2018 with the launch of an all-new women’s line of performance swim gear, and other premium swim accessories.

Follow Mizuno on Facebook to keep up with the latest product news and updates. For more information about the GX Sonic III and other premium Mizuno swim gear, visit www.MizunoUSA.com.

About Mizuno USA:

Mizuno USA, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuno Corporation, one of the largest specialty sporting goods manufacturers in the world. Mizuno USA, Inc. manufactures and distributes golf, baseball, softball, running, and volleyball equipment, apparel, and footwear for North America. Mizuno USA, Inc. is based in greater Atlanta, Ga.

Press Release courtesy of Mizuno, a SwimSwam Partner.