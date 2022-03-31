Missouri S&T Among the NCAA Division II, III, and NAIA Seeking a New Head Coach

Now that the 2021-2022 NCAA swimming & diving season is officially over and the offseason has begun, let’s take a look at some of the head coaching openings that are currently available. In this post, we’ll be highlighting the NCAA Division II, Division III, and NAIA head coaching position openings that we’re aware of. Here is our current list of openings:

Alaska Fairbanks (Division II)

Missouri S&T (Division II)

Malone University (Division II)

Asbury University (Division III)

Centenary (Division III)

Warren Wilson (Division III)

Pfeiffer University (Division III)

Berry College (Division III)

University of Puget Sound (Division III)

Wilkes University (Division III)

Fredonia State (Division III)

Trinity College (Division III)

Union College (Division III)

University of Rio Grande (NAIA)

Perhaps the most high profile of these vacancies is Missouri S&T, which is historically among the top brass of Division II swimming. After serving as head coach for the past 24 seasons, Doug Grooms is set to retire effective April 30th. During his tenure at Missouri S&T, Grooms has coached the team to a trio of top 4 team finishes at DII NCAAs, as well as 14 top 10 finishes. S&T also developed 6 DII national champions under Grooms’ leadership.

The next head coach of Missouri S&T will be inheriting a program already built to score significant points at NCAAs. They finished 19th at the DII NCAA Championships earlier this month. Notably, S&T only sponsors a men’s swimming & diving program, which is a rarity in today’s NCAA.