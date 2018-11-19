MISCA Names Michigan High Schools 2018 Girls ‘Dream Team’

Lower Peninsula girls’ high school swim season is over and done with in the state of Michigan, which means the 2018 Dream Team can be revealed.

Yearly since 2008, the Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association has named an all-state “Dream Team.” High school girls swimming in Michigan is broken into three different state championships, which means there’s potential for 27 separate individual state champions to be crowned.

Per the MISCA website, the Dream Team is made up of athletes from all three state meets and is based on the following criteria:

The fastest state meet performance in each event at finals; relay lead off times are considered.

An athlete may only receive the honor in 1 individual event. If an athlete has multiple #1 performances the runner-up performances in each event are factored in. The better of the runner-up swims is chosen based on the NISCA Power Point scores.

If there is a tie in the relays both teams will be chosen.

If there is an individual tie and neither swimmer is #1 in another event both swimmers will be chosen.

2018 Dream Team members and their teams and performances are listed below. Full Lower Peninsula state championships results: click for D1, D2, and D3. Girls’ and boys’ swimming for the Upper Peninsula is a winter sport.

EVENT SWIMMER TIME SCHOOL DIVISION 200 Free Sophie Housey 1:48.37 University Liggett 3 200 IM Kathryn Ackerman 1:57.25 Grand Haven 1 50 Free Ashley Turak 22.1 Harrison Farmington 1 Diving Zain Smith Score: 463.60 Ann Arbor Skyline 1 100 Fly Morgan Kraus 54.52 Rockford 1 100 Free Claire Abbasse 49.97 Lake Orion 1 500 Free Lolo Mull 4:44.93 Grand Ledge 1 100 Back Casey Chung 53.95 Ann Arbor Skyline 1 100 Breast Claire Tuttle 1:01.24 Hudsonville 1 200 Medley Relay Sara Kraus, Missy Folcik, Morgan Kraus, Ashley Lund 1:43.72 Rockford 1 200 Free Relay Ashley Turak, Lia Munson, Emma Inch, Madeline Greaves 1:33.34 Harrison Farmington 1 400 Free Relay Lia Munson, Emma Inch, Madeline Greaves, Ashley Turak 3:23.51 Harrison Farmington 1

Because the Dream Team must include a different swimmer for each individual event, MISCA had to decide which events to favor for its double individual state champions. For example, Indiana-commit Ashley Turak won the 50 free and 100 free (48.72), but 100 free second-place finisher Claire Abbasse (also second in the 50) was drafted in her stead.