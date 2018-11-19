Happy Thanksgiveaway: Win a Swimnerd Pace Clock

Courtesy: Swimnerd

One lucky swimming pool or swim team or swim nerd will receive a brand spanking new swimnerd pace clock + tripod + 8-hour rechargeable battery!

The swimnerd pace clock is Bluetooth programmable through our mobile application. Connect your phone to your pace clock with the swimnerd pace clock!

Time is running out to enter the swimnerd pace clock giveaway!

Already entered?

Increase your chances of winning by simply following us on our social media channels, asking your friends to enter, and generally promoting the sweet opportunity to step your pace clock game up.

We created a better pace clock backed by the customer service you deserve. Here are a few reviews…

“We love this pace clock! The green numbers are much easier to see especially when it’s really sunny. I won’t ever order another brand.” – Julia from Florida

“In today’s world it’s difficult to find folks that will go the extra mile. Look no further than Nate. Outstanding every step of the way, and their product is a big time value. When our other clocks need replacements, I’ll be ordering all of them through Nate. Awesome company, awesome product, awesome service! – Mike from Texas

“We started using it at our outdoor, 50m pool this last week and is still easily view-able from around the deck. Nate is great to work with and is quick with responses. Our clock made it through a heavy rainstorm. We will be buying another one in the near future. Thanks for coming out with a great product!” – Lucas from Minnesota

Check out more about the swimnerd pace clock here.

If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to call, text, or email.

To win, entrant must…

Be 18 or older

Accept responsibility for any and all taxes

Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility

Must enter contest using their real name

No purchase necessary

