Michael Andrew Pops Best Times in 100 Fly, 100 Breast, Back-to-Back

2018 COLUMBIA SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 8th-11th, 2018

University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri

25 yard (SCY) course

Live results available on MeetMobile, search “2018 Region VIII Speedo Spring Sectionals”

18-year old United States National Team member Michael Andrew swam his first races at the 2018 Columbia Sectional Championships on Friday, winning both the 100 yard breaststroke and 100 yard fly. While long course has become the more important course for him as he chases international teams in the buildup to Tokyo 2020, he still throws down quite frequently in yards.

His most recent results were a 51.42 in the 100 breaststroke (3 seconds ahead of the field) and a 46.12 in the 100 fly (beating out star high schooler Jack Dolan, who swam 46.81) – in back-to-back races. Those are each Andrew’s best times this season, and both are career bests as well. He swam a 46.18 in the 100 fly earlier this year, and his best 100 breaststroke is a 51.75 from 2015. Only two 17-18s have been faster in the 100 fly this year, and just one (Reece Whitley) in the 100 breast, but nobody has been faster in both races.

The other big race in the men’s pool on Friday came in the 200 free, where Michigan commit Kevin Callan threw down a new lifetime-best of 1:33.52 in the 200 free. That knocked half-a-second from his previous fastest swim. It also included a 45.33-second opener, which gave him a lead over another U.S. National Teamer at this meet – Michael Chadwick, who finished 2nd in 1:33.84.

Dolan took 3rd in that race in 1:36.34, swimming still a week away from his next big meet the NCSA Junior Nationals.

The best female swim of the day came from Martina Thomas, who won the 200 free in 1:46.96. That follows her twin-sister’s win in the 1000 free on Thursday. Luciana will go to Notre Dame next year, while Martina will head to Navy – her time on Friday in the 200 free is already faster than Navy’s best time from the 2017-2018 season.

Other Day 2 Winners: