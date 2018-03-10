Michael Andrew Pops Best Times in 100 Fly, 100 Breast, Back-to-Back

2018 COLUMBIA SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 8th-11th, 2018
- University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri
- 25 yard (SCY) course
- Live results available on MeetMobile, search “2018 Region VIII Speedo Spring Sectionals”
18-year old United States National Team member Michael Andrew swam his first races at the 2018 Columbia Sectional Championships on Friday, winning both the 100 yard breaststroke and 100 yard fly. While long course has become the more important course for him as he chases international teams in the buildup to Tokyo 2020, he still throws down quite frequently in yards.
His most recent results were a 51.42 in the 100 breaststroke (3 seconds ahead of the field) and a 46.12 in the 100 fly (beating out star high schooler Jack Dolan, who swam 46.81) – in back-to-back races. Those are each Andrew’s best times this season, and both are career bests as well. He swam a 46.18 in the 100 fly earlier this year, and his best 100 breaststroke is a 51.75 from 2015. Only two 17-18s have been faster in the 100 fly this year, and just one (Reece Whitley) in the 100 breast, but nobody has been faster in both races.
The other big race in the men’s pool on Friday came in the 200 free, where Michigan commit Kevin Callan threw down a new lifetime-best of 1:33.52 in the 200 free. That knocked half-a-second from his previous fastest swim. It also included a 45.33-second opener, which gave him a lead over another U.S. National Teamer at this meet – Michael Chadwick, who finished 2nd in 1:33.84.
Dolan took 3rd in that race in 1:36.34, swimming still a week away from his next big meet the NCSA Junior Nationals.
The best female swim of the day came from Martina Thomas, who won the 200 free in 1:46.96. That follows her twin-sister’s win in the 1000 free on Thursday. Luciana will go to Notre Dame next year, while Martina will head to Navy – her time on Friday in the 200 free is already faster than Navy’s best time from the 2017-2018 season.
Other Day 2 Winners:
- Hanna Newby from the American Energy Swim Club in Oklahoma wown the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.41, using a back-half split of 32.25 to pull by Columbia Swim Club’s Nicole Williams.
- Karisa Franz of the Parkway Swim Club won the girls’ 100 fly in 54.16, beating out 18-year old Nebraskan Caroline Theil (54.39).
- Kate McCarville from Springfield Aquatics won the girls’ 400 IM in 4:15.77, beating out Thomas’ runner-up 4:16.62. McCarville’s time is the 5th-best by a 14 & under in the country this season.
- Dane Florea joined Andrew with 2 victories by winning the 400 IM in 3:50.38. That’s a second-and-a-half better than his previous lifetime best.
- 14-year old Abigail Karl won the girls’ 50 back in 25.57, taking a .01-second margin over Lincoln Select star Alana Palmer (25.58).
- Colin Lafave won the boys’ 50 backstroke in 22.84.
- The Columbia Swim Club won the boys’ 800 free relay in 6:49.86, topping Parkway by two-tenths of a second.
- The AquaHawgs from Arkansas won the girls’ 800 free relay in 7:29.56.
7 Comments on "Michael Andrew Pops Best Times in 100 Fly, 100 Breast, Back-to-Back"
He’s been hitting his stride the past few weeks.
Got to watch the races from the side of the pool. In the 100 breast he had a rough start after the starter hit the button almost automatically after the take your mark. Could’ve been 51 low, but good swim nonetheless
Interesting to see if Reese can beat Michael in LCM now with his faster 100 breast time from Easterns.
Reece was beating Andrew at World Juniors
But Michael didn’t swim near his best time