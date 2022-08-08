Michael Andrew Bets His Olympic Gold Medal on a Swimming Race

US Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Michael Andrew, who was on the World Record setting 400 medley relay at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, participated in a YouTube series with the Dangie Bros, who have 5.7 million subscribers.

The video is called “Fighting BOSS Battles in Real Life,” and takes on the “pros vs. joes” format, pitting the brothers against four “bosses” who are professionals in what they do.

After passing level 1, where they had to beat an expert marksman (2v1) in paintball, the brothers headed to the pool to race Michael Andrew in a 100 meter freestyle.

They first attempted to beat MA using a kayak. Even with a 15-second head start, that wasn’t enough – mostly because turning a 10 foot kayak in a 6 foot swimming lane doesn’t work very well.

Then they did a head-to-head straight-up race to show just how much faster a pro swimmer is than the average person, even betting Andrew’s Olympic gold medal on the race. The brothers swam a relay (50 meters each) while Andrew swam the full 100 meters. While the brothers knew how to swim, and each finished their length, Andrew beat them by almost a full 50 meters.

Watch the video here:

After that, they took on a world record holding strongman and a wold champion sumo wrestlers. Those results went about as the one with Andrew did. At some point, the guys and three friends try to push the sumo wrestler out five-on-one and still failed against the 6’4″, 500 pound champion.

While the challenge is good fun, it is a great demonstration of just how good ‘the best’ are relative to the average human, and should be a final clapback to people on Twitter who like to declare how easy certain sports look based on watching them on TV.