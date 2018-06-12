Miami (OH) Hires Jake Larson As Assistant Coach

Miami University (Ohio) has hired former St. Cloud State Graduate Assistant Jake Larson as the team’s new assistant coach, head swimming & diving coach Hollie Bonewit-Cron announced on Tuesday.

“I am thrilled to have Jake round out our talented staff of coaches,” said Bonewit-Cron. “Jake’s expertise as an athlete and as a coach is a great addition to our competitive philosophy that will continue the development of our student-athletes in the pool and the classroom. We look forward to his tenure with the RedHawk Swimming & Diving program.”

While working as a Graduate Assistant at St. Cloud, Larson pursued a Master of Science in College Counseling and Student Development, earning his master’s degree in 2018. He organized all workouts for the sprint group while with the Huskies, along with developing practice and dryland schedules and helping the athletes with diet and nutrition information. During his two years there, the team was 2017 NSIC Conference Champions, had 10 NCAA Division II individual qualifiers and set nine new school records.

Prior to coaching at St.Cloud, Larson was a camp coach at Stanford, and was also an assistant at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse from 2014 until 2016.

Earning his undergrad degree from St. Cloud State in 2014, Larson was a two-time team captain and set two school records. He was also named NSIC All-Conference seven times.