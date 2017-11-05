MIAA Division 2 Champ Mary Buckley Announces Verbal to Yale

Mary Buckley from Duxbury, Massachusetts has announced her verbal commitment to the application process at Yale University.*

“I chose Yale University because of it’s [sic] incredible mix of academics and athletics. The first time I visited campus and met Coach Jim Henry, I knew it was the perfect place for me. The entire team and coaching staff were so welcoming. I can’t wait to spend the next four years with them as a Bulldog! Boola Boola!!!”

Buckley is a senior at Duxbury High School who specializes in breaststroke and IM, and who set the Division 2 meet record in the 100 breast with 1:02.08 at the 2017 MIAA Girls Winter State Swimming and Diving Championships last February. She was also the D2 runner-up in the 200 IM (2:07.19), swam breast (28.64) on the winning 200 medley relay, and led off the first-place 400 free relay (53.23).

Buckley swims year-round with Kingfish Swimming. She competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 100/200 breast, picking up a best time in the 100 in prelims (1:11.41) and qualifying for the B final. She also earned PBs in the 100 free (1:00.38) and 200 IM (2:27.18) in Time Trials. Her best SCY times would have helped the Bulldogs at the 2017 Ivy League Women’s Championships in the 100 breast (A final) and 200 breast (B final). Her 200 IM is about 2.2 seconds off scoring in the C final.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:02.08

200 breast – 2:17.63

200 IM – 2:07.19

100 free – 53.18

200 free – 1:55.68

