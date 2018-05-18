Melanie Margalis Scratches 200 Free Final On Day 3 In Indianapolis

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES

Melanie Margalis was one of just two scratches out of an A-final tonight at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis, as the 26-year-old has bowed out of the women’s 200 free as the #2 seed.

Margalis had an impressive showing of 1:57.94 this morning, a new season best, as she sat behind only Katie Ledecky (1:57.00). Margalis will now shift her focus solely on the 400 IM, where she also placed 2nd to Ledecky this morning in 4:42.87.

Ella Eastin has made the same move as Margalis, scratching out of the 200 free B-final in order to focus on the 400 IM where she comes in seeded 3rd. Margalis’ scratch moved Gabby Deloof of Club Wolverine up into the A-final, while Kaersten Meitz and Erica Sullivan both got bumped up to the B-final.

The other A-final scratch came from 16-year-old Carson Foster, who dropped the 400 IM as well to shift his focus on the 200 back. The Mason Manta Rays swimmer was 5th in the 400 this morning in 4:25.25, but will now zero in on the 200 back where he comes in seeded 4th in 2:02.96.

For the second straight night 33-year-old Matt Grevers has removed himself from a B-final, exiting the 50 free after placing 10th this morning, but remains on the heat sheets for the A-final of the 200 back. That move got Joe Myhre (23.96) bumped up into the ‘A’ flight.