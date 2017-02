Ruta Meilutyte verlässt Trainingsstätte in Grossbritannien

Boise State Sweeps Relays, Breaks Mountain West Record on Day 1 For the second year in a row, the Boise State Bronco women have swept the opening night relays at the Mountain West Championships, jumping to an early team lead.

Missouri State Crushes 200 MR Record to Lead MVC After Day 1 The Missouri State Bears took the MVC 200 Medley Record below 1:40 for the first time to get the 2017 Missouri Valley Conference Meet underway today in Iowa City.