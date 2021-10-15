Matt Sates Talks World Jr Records, Unleashing the True Power of a Race

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with 3x World Jr Record holder and 2020 Olympic semi-finalist, Matt Sates . For 18 years of age, Sates has a plethora of swim knowledge and insight which he was kind enough to share with us on today’s podcast. Sates breaks down all 3 of his world Jr record performances as well as other races throughout the world cup and what he has to do to get the best out of himself in each race. The South African Olympic also discusses training with Chad le Clos for 3 weeks before their Olympic Trials (and racing 20×200 best average), why he purposefully doesn’t lift, and coming to Georgia to compete in the NCAA this coming winter.

