Marist Men, Fairfield Women Win in Saturday Dual

Marist at Fairfield

Men: Marist def. Fairfield 172-85

Women: Fairfield def. Marist 194.5-105.5

Fairfield, Connecticut

Nov. 17, 2018

Courtesy: Marist Athletics

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut – Men’s swimming and diving earned another win over a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opponent, defeating Fairfield 172-85. Marist sits at 3-1 on the season.

Marist started its day taking the top three spots in the 200 meter medley relay. The team of Ryan Kaplan, Jackson Klarsfeld, Pavel Makarchuk and Daniel Knoll finished first.

Despite not swimming his typical sprint events, Knoll picked up two individual victories, winning the 200- and 400-meter freestyle. Marist took the top four spots in the 200-meter with Michael O’Donovan, Klarsfled and Edward Oser finishing second through fourth. Knoll won the 400 with a time of 4:05.12, almost seven seconds faster than the next closest swimmer.

Even without Knoll, Marist still posting wins in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle events. Marist took the top four spots in the 50 free with Gregory Violette, Devin White, O’Donovan and Daniel Simpson placing first through fourth. Oser won the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.79 seconds.

Marist picked up its second sweep of the day in the 200-meter butterfly with Murray Coueslant, Michael Presta and Miguel Basalo finishing one, two and three. Coueslant would also go on to win the 200 meter IM with a time of 2:15.31.

Raislan Aiken posted wins in the 1- and 3-meter with scores of 238.28 and 286.20. David Gallino finished runner up in both events.

Women’s swimming and diving fell to the defending Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champs Fairfield 105.5-194.5.

Esabelle Gervasio posted a victory on the 1-meter while teammate Grace Reeves won the 3-meter. On the 3-meter, Esabelle Gervasio landed a 3 ½ somersault tuck. The only other MAAC diver to land this dive previously was Rider’s Amanda Burke who went on to be an Olympic Trial Qualifier and United States National Champion.

Juliet Nowak provided a strong individual performance, winning the 100- and 200-meter backstroke. Nowak won the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:21.71, almost four seconds faster than the next swimmer. Sidney Judson, Veronica Stureborg and Caroline Farrell rounded out the top four, finishing second through fourth.

Marist’s young swimmers continued to show promising results. Jordyn Deubel placed second in the 200-meter freestyle and 200-meter IM and placed third in the 400-meter freestyle. She finished .13 seconds behind first place in the 200-yard freestyle. Jessica Freund finished third in the 200-meter freestyle and Stureborg came in third in both the 100- and 200-meter backstroke.

The Red Foxes travel to the H2hounds invitational after thanksgiving break. They will face Iona, Saint Peter’s and Loyola Maryland November 30- December 1.

Courtesy: Fairfield Athletics

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Fairfield women’s swimming and diving took down their conference rival Marist this afternoon by a score of 194.5-105.5 while the men fell 85-172.

On the women’s side, Colleen Young broke three program records in the 100 Meter Breaststroke, 200 Meter Breaststroke, and the 200 Meter Individual Medley. Her time of 1:13.14 in the 100 Meter Breaststroke broke her own record that she set last week against Loyola Maryland which was 1:14.84. In the 200 Meter Breaststroke, she also beat her own record of 2:39.75 with a final time of 2:37.69. To finish off her record-breaking day, Young surpassed the old record of 2:27.51 set by Margaret Osmulski in 2010 with a final time of 2:25.63.

Sara Ostensen broke two records today with the first coming in the 800 Meter Freestyle where she finished with a final time of 9:07.93 surpassing her own record that she set last week against Loyola Maryland which was 9:09.23. She also broke the 200 Meter Butterfly record that she set last season with her final time of 2:20.63. Ostensen also finished first in the 400 Meter Freestyle clocking in at 4:31.04.

Maria Nitti continued the record-breaking day with two new records. She finished with a time of 26.55 in the 50 Meter Freestyle breaking her own record that she set last week against Loyola Maryland which was 26.95. She also broke the program record in the 100 Meter Freestyle with a final time of 58.47.

Morgan Hansen also finished in first place with a program record time of 1:04.69 in the 100 Meter Butterfly breaking the previous record that she set last year which was 1:05.07. She also finished second in the 200 Meter Butterfly with a time of 2:23.02.

Kelly Cordes, Victoria Krivitsky, Morgan Hansen, and Maria Nitti finished first in the 200 Meter Medley Relay breaking their own record which they set last week as well against Loyola Maryland clocking in at 2:00.15. Samantha D’Alessandro, Nitti, Cordes, and Ostensen also broke the program record in the 400 Meter Freestyle Relay with a final time of 4:00.83

Sarah Herbold took home a first-place finish in the 200 Meter Freestyle with a final time of 2:08.26. She also finished second in the 100 Meter Butterfly (1:06.39) and third in the 100 Meter Freestyle. Shannon Feeley finished second in the 800 Meter Freestyle (9:15.78) and the 400 Meter Freestyle (4:33.46). Kelly Cordes finished second in the 100 Meter Backstroke while Emily Vlass placed second in the 100 Meter Breaststroke and the 200 Meter Breaststroke. Madelynn Mowad came in second in the 200 Meter Individual Medley while Samantha D’Alessandro finished third. D’Alessandro also finished second in the 100 Meter Freestyle. Victoria Krivitsky finished third in both the 200 Meter Breaststroke and the 100 Meter Breaststroke.

On the men’s side, Peter Sloan finished in first place in the 100 Meter Breaststroke with a final time of 1:06.96 and finished first in the 200 Meter Breaststroke clocking in at 2:32.52. He also finished third in the 200 Meter Individual Medley. Patrick Boyle finished second in the 800 Meter Freestyle (8:40.01) and in the 400 Meter Freestyle (4:22.57). Thomas Willemse also finished second in the 100 Meter Backstroke (1:00.99) and the 200 Meter Backstroke (2:14.18). Jack Benavides finished second in the 100 Meter Butterfly, Peter Gori finished second in the 100 Meter Freestyle, and Harrison McGovern placed second in the 200 Meter Breaststroke.

“Great effort for both men and women today! We’re looking forward to a short break and our ECAC meet in Long Island. Both teams came out with strong races and we’ve positioned ourselves well to end the first semester. The staff did a great job preparing the team for a conference rival, I couldn’t be happier with the performance of our men and women today.”

The Stags will return to action when they take part in the ECAC Winter Championships from November 30 to December 2.