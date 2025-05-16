Make a Splash This Summer with SwimTopia’s Special Referral Promotion

Courtesy of SwimTopia, a SwimSwam partner.

SwimTopia is on a mission to make swim season easier and more enjoyable for as many coaches, admins, parents, and volunteers as possible. This summer, SwimTopia is rewarding both current and new customers with an extra special referral promotion. Read more below!

Through July 31, 2025, spread the gift of SwimTopia and save with SwimTopia’s Win-Win Promotion. If you are a current customer and refer another team (high school, summer, or year-round) and they also become a customer, both you and the new team get $75 off SwimTopia’s yearly renewal/upfront fee. This helps new teams find their way to SwimTopia and rewards users’ loyalty and help promoting.

With this promotion, users can refer as many teams as they want. There is no limit to the number of $75 off discounts you can collect. Refer two teams? Get the entire $150 renewal fee waived. Refer four teams? Get two years worth of renewal fees waived. Again, each referred team will also receive $75 off their upfront fee.

If you know admins/coaches that might be interested in upgrading their team or meet systems, SwimTopia suggests they register for a weekly webinar to learn more. Attendees can select the date that works best for a live opportunity to check out SwimTopia’s software and ask questions. Interested parties can sign up through the link above and, even if they can’t attend, they should still sign up to receive a recording afterwards.

SwimTopia is excited to bring the joy of easy-to-use and all inclusive software to even more teams this year and can’t thank current customers enough for both the loyalty and business. Take part in the Win-Win Promotion today!

SwimTopia, launched in 2011, has become a mainstay in the summer recreational market. Known for its ease-of-use and comprehensive features, SwimTopia has made running swim teams as simple as possible. The features suite includes: registration, communications, team stores, meet and volunteer sign up, and reporting.

SwimTopia’s meet management solution Meet Maestro is included with every SwimTopia account. Meet Maestro makes it easy to create swim meets, edit entries, and seamlessly run meets. With SwimTopia’s mobile app, users can view live results, receive swim reminders and results notifications, and see an overview of their family’s account (with best times, volunteer points, and more).

Find out if SwimTopia is a fit for you! Start a free trial here or sign up for a live demo webinar here.