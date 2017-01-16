Madisyn Cox speaks on snapping Georgia’s 22-year Dual streak (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

TEXAS VS. GEORGIA

Results

Hosted by University of Georgia

Saturday, January 14th

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

TEXAS- 171

GEORGIA- 124

The Texas Longhorns accomplished a feat that hasn’t been done in over 2 decades when they defeated the Georgia women on Saturday afternoon. That was Georgia’s first home dual meet loss in 22 years and snapped their winning streak after the Bulldogs had won 103 straight home meets.

Texas senior Madisyn Cox has been outstanding so far this season, and Saturday’s dual meet was no exception. Cox went 3-for-3 yet again in her individual events. She not only won her races, but she dominated them. Her closest race was in the 200 free, where she posted a 1:45.28 to win by nearly 2 seconds over Georgia’s Meaghan Raab (1:47.03). In her next 2 races, she was in a league of her own. Cox won the 200 breast in 2:09.56, finishing 5 seconds ahead of anyone else. She finished off her schedule in the 200 IM, where her winning time of 1:57.26 was over 4 seconds ahead of the field.

The Longhorns had a few swimmers sweep their specialties to help them to victory. Bahamian Olympian Joanna Evans fended off the Georgia distance freestylers, winning the 1000 free in 9:46.40 and the 500 free in 4:45.85 ahead of UGA’s Stephanie Peters. The Longhorns’ Remedy Rule swept the butterflies, turning in winning times of 53.12 in the 100 fly and 1:56.03 in the 200 fly.

Georgia’s Olivia Smoliga put up one of the Bulldogs’ highlights of the meet. She took on Texas’ Tasija Karosas and Claire Adams in a close 100 back battle. Smoliga had the fastest back half, coming back with a 26.60 to win in 52.84 ahead of Adams’ 52.98 and Karosas’ 53.08.