Maddie Groves Says She Was Molested By Someone Still Working In Swimming

Australian Olympic medalist Maddie Groves, who made headlines after withdrawing from the 2021 Aussie Olympic Trials due to the “misogynistic perverts” in the sport back in June, has now come forward and said she was sexually abused as a teenager by a man still involved in swimming.

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation‘s (ABC) 7.30, Groves revealed that she was sexually abused over a five-year period, from the age of 13 to 18, by an adult male who she has not identified.

“When I was underage, on multiple occasions I was actually molested by an adult male,” Groves told ABC. “At the time I didn’t feel like there was anyone I could tell about that. And there’s no one in swimming that I would trust disclosing that to now, either.”

Groves, now 26, says she decided to do an interview with ABC after seeing the work the network did in uncovering the alleged sexual abuse done by former Australian coach John Wright, who is now in custody and facing nine charges of indecent dealing with a child and one count of common assault.

“I think seeing the report on the John Wright case, there’s this attitude that that type of thing is a historical issue and it doesn’t happen anymore and that times have changed,” Groves said. “But I don’t think that’s necessarily true.”

In June, Groves’ fired off this Tweet when she announced she wasn’t going to compete at the Olympic Trials, telling “all misogynistic perverts in sport and their boot lickers” that they can “no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time’s UP.”

An independent panel was subsequently set up by the Australian Sports Commission (ASC) through the Australian Institute of Sport, and Swimming Australia, with the purpose of investigating issues related to women and girls’ experience and advancement in the sport of swimming.

Groves says that she hasn’t identified the individual, and doesn’t want to report it to the police, because of both negative experiences in making complaints about others in the past and knowing that an investigation could be a long, emotionally draining process that still doesn’t get the desired outcome.

“I haven’t made a complaint about this individual,” she said. “I guess my experience from trying to make complaints about other people in sport was so discouraging, it really didn’t leave me feeling that making a complaint about this person would be any different to the others.

“I don’t think I really want to report it to the police. It’s obviously a huge process emotionally and it takes such a long time … and then it doesn’t necessarily end up working out that well.

“I’ve had a couple of other friends and people that I know in swimming that have been sexually abused and assaulted and they’ve been through that process. “It ends up being really disappointing … and things don’t really seem to change. It’s sort of swept under the rug.

“And I think if I made a complaint, I don’t really think anything would be any different to that.

“It’s an uncomfortable thing to have to talk about and deal with, but it’s not my fault, and I just hope that by speaking about this stuff that it is taken seriously and that there are protections put in place.”

Groves also elaborated on her “misogynistic pervert” tweet, saying it was the culmination of years of frustration and disappointment with how these types of issues were handled since she began swimming at the age of 12.

“Deciding not to compete at Olympic trials was a culmination of those feelings, and really, in a way, like a cry for help that hopefully someone would listen and maybe do something about this huge issue in Australian sport,” she said.

“I tried to sort of work with the organization in good faith that they were trying to do the right thing and maybe trying to help me, and they disappointed me repeatedly.”

In addition to the man she is accusing of having sexually abused her for five years, Groves also alleges that she was “manhandled” by coach Michael Palfrey, who coached her from the age of 12 to 15.

“The manhandling was a very common practice at my swimming club growing up,” she said. “It just was this thing that happened by the coach where it seems like when they got very excited, they would just grab you, grab your shoulder, grab your neck, grab your arms and sort of like, slap you and shake you in a way that was sort of done as like, a playful thing.

“But when you’re in your togs and you’re an underage girl and you have an adult male grabbing at your body and sort of slapping you … it really breaks down the barriers and boundaries of what inappropriate conduct is.”

Swimming Australia reportedly told the ABC it was unaware of Groves’ complaints against Palfrey, and the matter is now being investigated by the independent complaints body, Sport Integrity Australia.

Groves won two Olympic silver medals at the 2016 Games in the women’s 200 butterfly and 400 medley relay, and is also a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist, and owns one Long Course World Championship medal (bronze) from the women’s 400 medley relay in 2015.

After dropping out of the Trials for the Tokyo Games, the Brisbane native was back in the water competing in Season 3 of the International Swimming League (ISL) in the fall, racing for the DC Trident in four regular season matches before also taking on all four stops of the FINA World Cup.

Groves says she decided to speak up to push for a cultural change in the sport, specifically in Australia.

“It just really seems like there is a vicious cycle of using and abusing female athletes until they’re burnt out and broken,” she said.

“I feel like if I didn’t speak out, if there’s not a proper investigation into the culture of this sport in Australia, that cycle is just going to continue forever.”