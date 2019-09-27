MAC Conference Record-holder Kayky Mota to Transfer to Tennessee

São Paulo, Brazil-native Kayky Marquart Mota has announced he plans to transfer to the University of Tennessee next semester. Mota completed two seasons with the Miami RedHawks and should have two full years of eligibility left when he joins the Vols in January 2020. Currently, he is at home in São Paulo training at Sport Club Corinthians Paulista under the guidance of his father, Sergio Luiz de Oliveira Mota, who was his coach from when he was 12 to when he was 15 years old.

“I am so proud to announce my commitment to the University of Tennessee beginning this Spring. I am very thankful to my family that supported me with this decision, friends and to all of the coaches from Tennessee that were very helpful in this process. GO VOLS!!!”

Mota joined Miami in the middle of the 2017-18 season and quickly established himself as a huge asset to the RedHawks. At the 2018 MAC Championships, he was runner-up in the 400 IM (3:51.00), took 5th in the 200 fly (1:47.41), and placed 6th in the 200 IM (1:47.54). This past season he was runner-up in both the 200 IM (1:46.99) and 400 IM (3:50.95) and took third in the 200 fly (1:45.47). Also at the 2019 conference meet, he set a MAC record and school record in the 100 fly (45.99) in a time trial and set school records in the 200 IM and the 400 medley relay.

Mota represented Brazil internationally at 2017 FINA World Junior Championships, swimming in the 200 IM (19th with 2:05.86) and 400 IM (23rd with 4:32.66). He is a two-time junior South American silver medalist.

Mota’s best 100 fly time would have landed him in the A final at 2019 SEC Championships, making him Tennessee’s flyer fastest for the season. In the 200 fly he would have been second behind Marc Hinawi, who placed 8th at conference with 1:44.33 (1:43.66 in prelims). Known more as a distance freestyler, Hinawi is a senior this year. Mota would have been the Vols’ top 400 IMer by 2.5 seconds but he would have needed to be better than 3:50.06 to score at conference. It took 1:46.47 to get a second swim in the 200 IM; he would have been the last one in the door of the C final.

Best times:

SCY:

100 fly – 45.99 (Mid-American Championship 2019)

200 IM – 1:46.36 (Miami University Invitational 2018)

400 IM – 3:50.95 (Mid-American Championship 2019)

200 fly – 1:45.47 (Mid-American Championship 2019)

LCM:

100 fly – 53.53 (Troféu Brazil Championship 2019)

200 IM – 2:04.13 (Troféu Brazil Championship 2019)

200 fly – 2:01.43 (Troféu Brazil Championship 2019)

