Lukas McIntyre-Quinn Commits To DIII Transylvania With Team Leading Times (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lukas McIntyre-Quinn of Morrow, Ohio, has announced his verbal commitment to Transylvania University, located in Lexington, Kentucky. McIntyre-Quinn is finishing up his final year at Kings Mills High School, and will arrive in Lexington this fall for the 2023-2024 season.

“So excited to announce my commitment to Transylvania University to pursue my academic and athletic career! A major draw to Transy is their coaching staff, and their strong Pre-Law program. Thank you to my parents, friends, coaches, and teammates for supporting me. Very excited for the next 4 years!”

McIntyre-Quinn trains and competes year-round with Mason Manta Rays, a Gold Medal Club under USA Swimming’s Club Excellence program. He specializes primarily in IM and breaststroke events, and recently earned his highest finish at Speedo Sectionals in the 200m breast at 77th (2:40.05). In addition he raced in the 200m IM (2:21.12), 100m fly (1:04.55), and 100m breast (1:15.33), with the 100 fly marking a personal best.

Many of his personal best times were set this past December at the MAKO Holiday Sprint Invitational. He earned 10th in the 200 IM with a best time of 1:58.61, marking a four second drop from his previous best. He also improved his 200 breast by nearly three seconds to post a 2:13.66, and shaved off over a second in the 100 breast for a 1:00.22.

Top SCY Times:

50 breast – 28.46

100 breast – 1:00.22

200 breast – 2:13.66

200 IM – 1:58.61

400 IM – 4:16.95

Transylvania University is a NCAA Division III program that competes in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC). The men finished 3rd out of 7 teams this year at the HCAC Championships, led by freshman Kole Brannock who won the 200 backstroke in 1:50.67.

McIntyre-Quinn’s personal best times would have made him the fastest performer on the team this season in all of the breaststroke and IM events, making him a huge pick-up for Transylvania. Jacob Young was the top performer in the 100 breast with a season best time of 1:01.71, while Kaden Siler and Brannock topped the IM group with best times of 2:01.54 and 2:01.99, respectively. All three will still be on campus when McIntyre-Quinn arrives this fall.

McIntyre-Quinn is the only public commitment for the incoming class. Transylvania is led by head coach Dave Doolin, who has been at the helm of the program since 2017.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.