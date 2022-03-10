Lucy Thomas Jumps To #7 All-Time In 15-16 Age Group With 59.32 100 Breast

2022 WI 13 & Over SCY State Championships

March 3-6, 2022

Waukesha South High School, Waukesha, WI

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 WI 13 & Over SCY State Championship”

Elmbrook Swim Club’s Lucy Thomas broke into the all-time top 10 in the girls’ 15-16 100 breaststroke at the Wisconsin 13 & Over SCY State Championships over the weekend, clocking 59.32 to become the age group’s seventh-fastest swimmer in history.

Thomas’ time improves on her previous best of 59.74, set in February, which ranked her in a tie for 12th in the age group. With the 59.32 performance, the 16-year-old overtakes the likes of Olympic champions Lydia Jacoby (59.46) and Lilly King (59.67) in the 15-16 rankings, with only three swimmers in history having cracked the 59-second barrier.

All-Time Rankings, Girls’ 15-16 100 Breaststroke (SCY)

Alex Walsh (NAC), 58.19 – 2017 Emily Weiss (UN), 58.40 – 2018 Maggie Aroesty (LIAC), 58.98 – 2016 Zoe Bartel (FAST) / Anna Keating (MACH), 59.04 – 2016 / 2019 – Kaitlyn Dobler (UN), 59.17 – 2018 Lucy Thomas (EBSC), 59.32 – 2022 Lydia Jacoby (UN), 59.46 – 2021 Coleen Gillilan (FAST), 59.59 – 2018 Nikol Popov (UN), 59.64 – 2015

Thomas won the event over Schroeder YMCA’s Gabrielle LePine (1:00.51), and her only other individual swim came in the 50 free prelims, where she clocked a best time of 22.72.

Other Meet Highlights