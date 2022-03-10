Lucy Thomas Jumps To #7 All-Time In 15-16 Age Group With 59.32 100 Breast

2022 WI 13 & Over SCY State Championships
- March 3-6, 2022
- Waukesha South High School, Waukesha, WI
- SCY (25 yards)
- Full Results (PDF)
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 WI 13 & Over SCY State Championship”
Elmbrook Swim Club’s Lucy Thomas broke into the all-time top 10 in the girls’ 15-16 100 breaststroke at the Wisconsin 13 & Over SCY State Championships over the weekend, clocking 59.32 to become the age group’s seventh-fastest swimmer in history.
Thomas’ time improves on her previous best of 59.74, set in February, which ranked her in a tie for 12th in the age group. With the 59.32 performance, the 16-year-old overtakes the likes of Olympic champions Lydia Jacoby (59.46) and Lilly King (59.67) in the 15-16 rankings, with only three swimmers in history having cracked the 59-second barrier.
All-Time Rankings, Girls’ 15-16 100 Breaststroke (SCY)
- Alex Walsh (NAC), 58.19 – 2017
- Emily Weiss (UN), 58.40 – 2018
- Maggie Aroesty (LIAC), 58.98 – 2016
- Zoe Bartel (FAST) / Anna Keating (MACH), 59.04 – 2016 / 2019
- –
- Kaitlyn Dobler (UN), 59.17 – 2018
- Lucy Thomas (EBSC), 59.32 – 2022
- Lydia Jacoby (UN), 59.46 – 2021
- Coleen Gillilan (FAST), 59.59 – 2018
- Nikol Popov (UN), 59.64 – 2015
Thomas won the event over Schroeder YMCA’s Gabrielle LePine (1:00.51), and her only other individual swim came in the 50 free prelims, where she clocked a best time of 22.72.
Other Meet Highlights
- Schroeder YMCA’s John Paul Brostowitz, 14, dropped close to a full second from his best time in the 100 back leading off the team’s 400 medley relay, clocking 50.70 to move into 67th all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group. Brostowitz’s previous best was 51.65.
- 14-year-old Sam Wolf of the Verona Area Swim Team chopped nearly two seconds off his best time in the 100 breast, recording a time of 57.39 to tie for 66th all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group. Wolf’s previous best was 59.10. Wolf emerged as the High Point winner in the age group, also winning the 50 free (21.33), 100 free (46.98), 100 IM (52.45), 200 IM (1:53.55) and 400 IM (4:03.93)
- Elmbrook’s Maggie Wanezek established a new State Record in the 100 IM, registering a time of 54.51 to lower the previous mark of 55.07 set by Kaylyn Schoof in 2019. Wanezek’s teammate Campbell Stoll (54.69) was also under the old record. Wanezek also had a quick 52.58 100 back lead-off on Elmbrook’s 400 medley relay, though she was a PB of 51.59 back in November.
- Waukesha Express Swim Team’s Ella Antoniewski was the top scorer in the girls’ 13-14 age group, sweeping all six freestyle event victories. Her time of 50.27 in the 100 free moves her into a tie for 100th all-time in the 13-14 age group.
- Lake Country Swim Team’s Hailey Tierney picked up five individual wins to lead the girls’ 15 & over age group with 115 points, plus she blasted a 24.92 50 back swim on the lead-off leg of the team’s 200 medley relay.
- Topping the boys’ 15 & over age group was Madison Aquatic Club’s Nicholas Chirafisi, who put up 110 points with wins in the 200 free (1:39.44), 500 free (4:30.03) 1000 free (9:21.60) and 200 fly (1:50.78).